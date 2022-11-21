HOUSTON (KIAH) – For millions of Americans, this holiday season will be their first after the death of a loved one, and a particularly painful milestone. Psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, shared it’s important to be prepared because the first year can be especially tough. She tells her patients rather than putting on a brave face, she recommended reaching out to others to let them know you’re struggling and also find ways to honor and remember your loved one.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO