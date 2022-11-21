Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
cw39.com
Dealing with grief during the holidays
HOUSTON (KIAH) – For millions of Americans, this holiday season will be their first after the death of a loved one, and a particularly painful milestone. Psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, shared it’s important to be prepared because the first year can be especially tough. She tells her patients rather than putting on a brave face, she recommended reaching out to others to let them know you’re struggling and also find ways to honor and remember your loved one.
cw39.com
Be aware of these Thanksgiving holiday hazards for kids
HOUSTON (KIAH) – During Thanksgiving Day, there are many unexpected hazards that may be lurking around the house that parents may not be aware of. CW39’s Idolina Peralez sat down with Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sees firsthand the injuries kids sustain over the holiday.
cw39.com
Moody Gardens welcomes new Macaroni Penguin siblings
Houston (KIAH) – Welcome to Moody Gardens! Two new Macaroni penguin chicks are now a part of the exhibit. The first chick hatched on November 6th and weighed 62 grams. The second hatched on November 9th and weighed 124 grams. The proud penguin parents are Bleu, a male who...
cw39.com
Houston gets ready for 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON (KIAH) —The city is gearing up for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade taking place Thursday morning. Floats and cones are already being prepped early Wednesay morning — lining the streets to get ready for the big day. There will be 14 unique and colorful floats, including...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Train stabbing may be self-defense, Armstrong faces third trial, 50 Cent joins Rockets to give away turkeys
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A deadly stabbing on a METRO light rail line in downtown Houston may have been self-defense. METRO police say surveillance video shows the deceased had a screwdriver and was the aggressor in...
cw39.com
Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
cw39.com
3 former Liberty ISD workers charged with abusing student
LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — A former Liberty ISD teacher and two instructional assistants have been charged in connection to abuse of a student back in 2021. Melody LaPointe, 47, Tarah Tinney, 33, and Augusta Costlow, 27, have all been charged with four counts of endangering a child. According to...
cw39.com
What roads will close for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade coming on Thursday, expect several road closures around downtown Houston on Thursday morning. The closures will begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last until Thursday at 2 p.m. for some streets as stages and floats begin to load for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
cw39.com
Boyfriend shoots baby’s father, uncle, grandmother in custody exchange in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
cw39.com
Houston Police urge Thanksgiving travelers to protect their property
HOUSTON (KIAH) — People who are traveling for Thanksgiving no doubt have a lot on their minds including how to navigate busy roads and how to arrive at their gates in time for their flights. The Houston Police Department has one more thing for those folks to think about...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Police investigate Richmond child shooting, man arrested for leaving deadly crash scene, SWAT standoff latest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Investigation into Richmond child shooting continues. Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are looking into how a 3-year-old was shot at a home off Cedar Crescent Court in Richmond. The child survived,...
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
cw39.com
2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
cw39.com
Houston airports expect Thanksgiving travel numbers to exceed pre-pandemic levels
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Holiday travel saw a major downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Houston Airport System leaders believe the number of people flying over Thanksgiving this year will exceed levels seen even before “coronavirus” became part of the vernacular. “We’re surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” HAS Director...
cw39.com
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
cw39.com
Man in custody after deadly SWAT standoff in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead and another one is in custody after an hours-long standoff in southwest Houston. It unfolded inside a home on the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home after firing a gun. Crews found a...
Comments / 0