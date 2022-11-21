Read full article on original website
Is Value-Based Care Finally at a Tipping Point? Cityblock and Enlace Health Share Thoughts from StartUp Health @ HLTH
Is Value-Based Care Finally at a Tipping Point? Cityblock and Enlace Health Share Thoughts from StartUp Health @ HLTH. Welcome to StartUp Health NOW, the podcast where we celebrate the entrepreneurs and innovators transforming the future of health. Value-based care has the dubious distinction of being the oldest new idea...
Episode 82: Partnerships for High-Tech Imaging
As rural hospitals work to serve their patients locally, accessing state-of-the-art, cutting-edge or advanced imaging technologies can be a barrier, meaning patients either leave town for care or don’t get care at all. So, how do rural hospitals expand their offerings to give patients the care they need at home?
Top questions doctors ask health care attorneys
“Being a transactional lawyer for physicians is never dull because the more the regulations, guidance, and laws change, the more questions everyone has. But it’s more than just getting an answer to a question and being in compliance. Doctors are feeling overly worn down and out of control, and the risks that face their practice are real. It contributes to burnout and apathy, as it’s hard enough to keep track of the changing landscape of clinical medicine. Now you have to become a financial, employment, and legal whiz? It’s a lot.”
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant. Be your geeky self and show your passion for informatics!. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Guillermo Sanz-Berney, a physician informaticist, about his passion for his profession, the issues QiiQ Health...
#176: Seven Reasons to Claim and Share Power for Healthcare Leaders
#176: Seven Reasons to Claim and Share Power for Healthcare Leaders. In this episode, we talk about the seven reasons to Claim and Share Power and why it’s essential for healthcare leaders. We know most emerging and evolving leaders have been in a time of uncertainty, and they don’t...
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time. November 25, 2022: As a part of their mission to revolutionize America’s healthcare system, Dr Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed and his brother Gordon Chen wrote the book The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare, to shine a light on how an expensive, uncoordinated, and confusing system works for itself at the expense of suffering patients. The Calling tells the story of how ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company, is transforming care of patients from forgotten and underserved communities by taking a proactive and preventive approach to care.
Did The Risk of Becoming a Nurse Become Too Great in the US?
Did The Risk of Becoming a Nurse Become Too Great in the US?. Nurses play a key role in patient care, but their contribution to patient outcomes is often undervalued and underappreciated. It took a pandemic to create a major shift in their job opportunities and power to negotiate. Many nurses left the profession entirely, others switched to better-paid travel or agency jobs. The pandemic is settling down so the question debated in today’s episode, is what is the position the nurses are in today? You will hear from:
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
311 – Improving Health Outcomes in Rural Australia with Virtual Neonatology. Darren Reynolds, Teladoc & Joe Cain, Philips
311 – Improving Health Outcomes in Rural Australia with Virtual Neonatology. Darren Reynolds, Teladoc & Joe Cain, Philips. Saving lives, improving health outcomes, healthcare equity and clinician productivity with a virtual neonatology solution. Joe Cain is the Business Manager for Philips Virtual Care in APAC and has over ten...
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice. Robert Atkins, Executive Vice Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, joins the show to discuss the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, and what they mean for nursing in the 21st century. Podcast References & Resources:. Robert Atkins, Executive...
Growing Your Practice Through Videos with David Lu Ep 26
Growing Your Practice Through Videos with David Lu Ep 26. Are you sure you are truly leveraging your online presence in order to engage your audience and reach new, potential patients? Let’s face it – your patients are online. You are throwing $$$ out the window if you don’t make a genuine attempt to interact with and teach them in an online space. Videos can be a powerful tool in that online space. In particular, there are four types of key videos that, if used in the correct order, can be highly advantageous in your patient’s journey.
