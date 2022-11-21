Read full article on original website
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
labroots.com
Here's what hemp growers are doing with the leftovers
American hemp farmers have been struggling for a long time as to what to do with their leftovers; the biomass after cannabinoids are extracted from the plant. A lot of this mass is left over, as tons of it are produced every year. Enter German researchers, who have been experimenting...
Ghost farms: the mink sheds abandoned to the pandemic
More than 1,000 mink farms in Denmark were ordered to close over fears a Covid mutation was a risk to human health. Two years on, most will never reopen
Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
Thrillist
Tyson Fresh Meats Is Recalling More Than 93,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
Just last week, hundreds of cases containing smoked salmon were recalled across four states over a listeria outbreak, and now, there's even more drama in the world of food safety. The US Department of Agriculture just announced yet another recall, this time, impacting over 93,000 pounds of ground beef. Texas-based...
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
OAKLAND — If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain a bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.Oakland, California-based Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.The recalled products also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.The products "may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water," the commission said."The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," the commission said.Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, the commission said. It said consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, throw the product in its container in the trash, and contact the company for a refund.
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
The Weather Channel
At least 6.8 Lakh People Died in India From Infection Caused by Just Five Bacteria in 2019: Lancet Report
Infections remain a leading cause of death globally, and in India, five bacteria were responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in 2019, a new Lancet study has revealed. The five deadly bacteria in India are led by Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus and Acinetobacter baumanii. E. Coli alone claimed at least 1.6 lakh lives in India in 2019.
studyfinds.org
Dairy drinkers more likely to buy cow’s milk with low or no antibiotics
ITHACA, New York– The non-dairy industry has bulldozed its way into the food market in recent years, largely due to animal welfare and health implications of repeated antibiotic exposure through injections that cows receive. In fact, a new Cornell University study reports that consumers are more willing to purchase cow’s milk if the cows are only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary — as long as the price isn’t that much higher.
tobaccoreporter.com
Lawmakers: Tobacco Smuggling is ‘Sabotage’
The Philippine House Committee on Agriculture and Food has approved legislation that aims to declare the smuggling of raw tobacco, cigarettes, cigars and heated-tobacco products as economic sabotage, reports the Manilla Bulletin. The bill seeks to include unprocessed and processed tobacco in the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act’s definition of “agricultural commodities.”...
FDA clears lab-grown meat for human consumption
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced it has cleared a lab-grown meat product as safe for human consumption for the first time.
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania plant may have mold and harmful bacteria, reports say
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania plant appears to have mold, the harmful bacteria listeria and other food safety issues, according to a report from Bloomberg. The plant’s affected Beyond Meat products appear to have tested positive for listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.
AboutLawsuits.com
Beyond Meat Manufacturing Facility Contaminated with Mold, Listeria: Report
Widespread food safety issues have been identified at a Pennsylvania manufacturing facility for Beyond Meat, a popular plant-based meat alternative for vegan diets, according to internal documents and photos shared with Bloomberg News, which show mold and listeria contamination problems. According to a report issued this week by Bloomberg, leaked...
swineweb.com
USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook
The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
