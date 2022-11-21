Read full article on original website
Galleria 2018 shooting, OSHA and DG, Auburn coach: Down in Alabama
The man who fired the initial shots in the Riverchase Gallery on Thanksgiving night 2018 has pleaded guilty. OSHS has some blunt words for Dollar General. A former Auburn coach -- who happens to also be a sitting U.S. senator -- has some words of support for Cadillac Williams. The...
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
Alabama’s ‘A’ school districts, ranked 1 to 24 on state report cards
Alabama’s report cards came out last Friday, and of the 139 school districts and six charter schools that received grades, 24 earned an ‘A.’. Seventeen of those were repeat performers from the 2018-19 school year, but five earned their first ‘A’ ever this year. The 24...
Isolated severe storms possible in south Alabama on Saturday
A few strong storms may be in the mix for part of Alabama on Saturday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place across part of south Alabama for Saturday. Forecasters expanded the Level 1 risk area to include more of south Alabama in their latest update.
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Thanksgiving 2022: List of Alabama food banks for free Thanksgiving meal
As Alabamians prepare for Thanksgiving, food banks across the state are trying to keep up with increased need from community members due to rising food costs. “We’ve had a bigger need this year than we’ve ever had,” said Jean Rykaczweski, director of the West Alabama Food Bank.
Alabama may settle lawsuit with Alan Miller after failed execution attempt, records show
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is looking to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene Miller, who claims he spent more than 90 minutes being poked with needles on the night he was set to be executed. According to court documents filed Tuesday, the AG’s office asked U.S....
Alabama roadbuilders push changes to liability law, absolving them of most liability
For the last couple of years, Alabama roadbuilders have been pushing to change the state’s liability regulations for contractors who work on road and bridge projects, reducing the instances that contractors could be held liable. Though this issue comes up often, this most recent push has county governments, responsible for the majority of roads in the state, concerned.
Maryland DraftKings promo code: Receive $200 in free bets on NFL Thanksgiving games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Maryland sports bettors can bet on NFL Thanksgiving games for the first time, and our DraftKings promo code facilitates $200 in free bets...
Kid Rock looks to preserve historic Tennessee home owned by Hank Williams
Singer-songwriter Kid Rock has recently become an outspoken advocate for the preservation of a historic Tennessee home once owned by Alabama-born country music legend Hank Williams. Williams purchased the property, which he called “The Farm” in 1951, but never lived there, The Tennessean reported. “According to Hank Williams...
