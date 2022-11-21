ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible in south Alabama on Saturday

A few strong storms may be in the mix for part of Alabama on Saturday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place across part of south Alabama for Saturday. Forecasters expanded the Level 1 risk area to include more of south Alabama in their latest update.
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
