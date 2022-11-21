Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Eagles in Birmingham: What was it like to see the classic rock band at Legacy Arena?
The Eagles have been around for (gulp!) half a century. The classic rock band was formed in 1971, released its debut album in 1972 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Fame, fans, hits, awards, respect...you name it, these guys have earned it. Now consider the BJCC’s arena in...
kxgn.com
Kenny Chesney announces 2023 ‘I Go Back Tour’
Kenny Chesney announced a new North American tour for 2023, dubbed the ‘I Go Back Tour’, featuring special guest Kelsea Ballerini. The ‘I Go Back Tour’ is inspired by Chesney’s 2004 song of the same name, and concerts he held in his early career. The...
10 big Christmas shows coming to the Mobile area for 2022
December brings some big Christmas shows to Mobile, and it may be time to sit down with a calendar to make sure you don’t miss something that’s sure to be a highlight of the season. A look at what Mobile’s biggest venues have to offer:. The Prophecy...
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
Kid Rock looks to preserve historic Tennessee home owned by Hank Williams
Singer-songwriter Kid Rock has recently become an outspoken advocate for the preservation of a historic Tennessee home once owned by Alabama-born country music legend Hank Williams. Williams purchased the property, which he called “The Farm” in 1951, but never lived there, The Tennessean reported. “According to Hank Williams...
Watch Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Mobile-based Azalea Trail maids were once again invited to March in Chicago’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though the group has gained some controversy in the past, the Azalea Trial Maids are considered the official ambassadors for the city of Mobile. The controversy centers around their poufy dresses –...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
Iron Bowl fan guide: Everything you need to know about Alabama vs. Auburn
SEC NATION: 9-11 a.m. (Wade Hall) WALK OF CHAMPIONS: 12:15 p.m. ELEPHANT STOMP: 1:20 p.m. The 2021 Iron Bowl became an instant classic when Bryce Young drove the Crimson Tide down for an improbable, game-tying touchdown drive that all but cemented his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Auburn fans certainly feel differently,...
Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
Stadium flyovers: How they work at Alabama football games
Alabama fans can’t get enough of gameday traditions from pregame tailgating to singing “Rammer Jammer” after another Crimson Tide win. But the stadium flyover moments before kickoff is climbing the charts for Bryant-Denny Stadium rituals you must cross off your college football bucket list. As you might...
City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
Alabama soccer’s embracing every moment of dream season
Every week, it’s another milestone. First, it was a steady climb of the Alabama women’s soccer team hitting a new program record for its highest national ranking. Eventually, the Crimson Tide got all the way to No. 1. Now, it’s a march in the NCAA tournament. Every win...
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
What to watch for Alabama in the Iron Bowl
It’s that time again. Iron Bowl week in this state is always something to remember, even if this year’s matchup doesn’t have quite the juice. Here are a few of the particulars to get ready for Saturday. WHAT: Auburn at Alabama. WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. WHERE:...
11 surprise Iron Bowl heroes through the years
The Iron Bowl has a way of making a player’s college football career. Though superstars such as Bo Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton and Ken Stabler have had memorable performances in the Alabama-Auburn game over the years, there have also been less-likely Iron Bowl heroes on many occasions. Some are virtual unknowns thrust into prominent roles by injury or other circumstances, others are role players who found themselves in game-deciding situations through nothing more than the luck of the moment.
After a two-year hiatus, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thanksgiving Pow Wow will return
It’s been two years since the Poarch Band of Creek Indians hosted its Thanksgiving Pow Wow. The annual celebration of Native American dance, songs, and culture was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Now, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is getting ready to celebrate the return...
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
Galleria 2018 shooting, OSHA and DG, Auburn coach: Down in Alabama
The man who fired the initial shots in the Riverchase Gallery on Thanksgiving night 2018 has pleaded guilty. OSHS has some blunt words for Dollar General. A former Auburn coach -- who happens to also be a sitting U.S. senator -- has some words of support for Cadillac Williams. The...
Jaguar buzz: South Alabama caps memorable regular season by hosting Old Dominion
WHAT: Old Dominion (3-8 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama (9-2, 6-1) TV: None (streaming via ESPN+) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama can record its first five-game winning streak since becoming a full FBS program in 2012. READ MORE SOUTH ALABAMA FOOTBALL. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR.
