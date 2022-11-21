ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

kxgn.com

Kenny Chesney announces 2023 ‘I Go Back Tour’

Kenny Chesney announced a new North American tour for 2023, dubbed the ‘I Go Back Tour’, featuring special guest Kelsea Ballerini. The ‘I Go Back Tour’ is inspired by Chesney’s 2004 song of the same name, and concerts he held in his early career. The...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
thebamabuzz.com

32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Iron Bowl fan guide: Everything you need to know about Alabama vs. Auburn

SEC NATION: 9-11 a.m. (Wade Hall) WALK OF CHAMPIONS: 12:15 p.m. ELEPHANT STOMP: 1:20 p.m. The 2021 Iron Bowl became an instant classic when Bryce Young drove the Crimson Tide down for an improbable, game-tying touchdown drive that all but cemented his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Auburn fans certainly feel differently,...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
THEODORE, AL
AL.com

Stadium flyovers: How they work at Alabama football games

Alabama fans can’t get enough of gameday traditions from pregame tailgating to singing “Rammer Jammer” after another Crimson Tide win. But the stadium flyover moments before kickoff is climbing the charts for Bryant-Denny Stadium rituals you must cross off your college football bucket list. As you might...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OBA

City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What to watch for Alabama in the Iron Bowl

It’s that time again. Iron Bowl week in this state is always something to remember, even if this year’s matchup doesn’t have quite the juice. Here are a few of the particulars to get ready for Saturday. WHAT: Auburn at Alabama. WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. WHERE:...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

11 surprise Iron Bowl heroes through the years

The Iron Bowl has a way of making a player’s college football career. Though superstars such as Bo Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton and Ken Stabler have had memorable performances in the Alabama-Auburn game over the years, there have also been less-likely Iron Bowl heroes on many occasions. Some are virtual unknowns thrust into prominent roles by injury or other circumstances, others are role players who found themselves in game-deciding situations through nothing more than the luck of the moment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
