Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
Minnesota legislators push for gun reform
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
New Minnesota law boosts economic protections for living organ donors
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new Minnesota law prohibits providers of life, disability and long-term care insurance from charging higher premiums or refusing to cover living organ or bone marrow donors because of their donor status. It's a move supporters of the measure say will end unnecessary discrimination by insurance companies and will open the door for more people to give the gift of life."That's one of the number one questions I get asked from potential donors: What happens to my life insurance? What happens if I need to go get disability insurance? Can I go get it or will I be denied...
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Minnesota set for most diverse legislature in history next year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Voters elected the most diverse slate of candidates to the state legislature ever this year, making the Capitol more reflective of the Minnesota communities lawmakers serve. In January when session begins, there will be 35 of the 201 members in both the House and Senate who identify as people of color, according to a list from the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library. That's a notable increase from just nine Black, Indigenous of people of color - BIPOC members - who served in St. Paul a decade ago.The first openly transgender lawmaker will join the Minnesota House and the Senate will have...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis
Vehicles form a line at the emergency entrance outside Children's Minnesota in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Hospital systems across Minnesota are operating over capacity amid an unusual surge in severe respiratory illness amongst children. Physicians with Allina Health,...
