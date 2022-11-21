Read full article on original website
Related
Australia’s Arnold ready for ‘war’ against Tunisia side uniting a country
It took 53 seconds on Tuesday for Denmark to fully understand what it means to play Tunisia in Qatar. Fifty-three seconds for their most emblematic player to be stripped of the ball, and for the crowd to revel in a fashion usually reserved for goal celebrations. Aïssa Laïdouni, who had...
How to watch highlights of England vs USA at World Cup 2022
England take on USA in their second game of the World Cup in Qatar with qualification for the last 16 from Group B at stake if the Three Lions can secure the win.With the game taking place on a Friday evening, fans may have other plans that prevent them watching the 7pm GMT kick-off live but luckily there are highlights on free-to-air TV so you can catch up.Here’s everything you need to know.When is England vs USA?The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm GMT on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.What TV channel is it...
What channel is England v USA on? How to watch on TV and online
England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack...
Energetic Ecuador bite back to deny underwhelming Netherlands
This was a bump in the road on Louis van Gaal’s farewell tour. The 71-year-old’s retirement should still be postponed for a week or two but, when the Netherlands had the chance to become the first team to book their place in the knockout stages, they encountered resistance in an unheralded but excellent Ecuador side. The Dutch lost a lead and their way, were outshot by a huge margin – 14-2 – and could count themselves fortunate they were not outscored. After the recent love-in for Van Gaal, this was a reminder he can oversee some ponderous, tedious football...
Not good for rugby – Siya Kolisi hoping Rassie Erasmus stand off can be resolved
Siya Kolisi has called for a resolution to Rassie Erasmus’ stand off with World Rugby as South Africa’s director of rugby prepares to miss another clash with England at Twickenham.Erasmus completes a two-game ban on matchday involvement incurred for publishing a series of critical tweets about officials, some of which resulted in English referee Wayne Barnes being targeted with online abuse.The suspension was imposed a month after Erasmus completed a year-long ban for publishing a video critiquing the performance of Australian referee Nic Berry during the 2021 Lions tour.Former Springboks captain John Smit declared earlier this week that Erasmus’ conduct...
Comments / 0