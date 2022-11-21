Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Dolores A. Knoch, 77, Fort Madison
Delores Ann “Susie” Knoch, 77, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on December 5, 1944 in Missouri to Lewie & Margaret Young VanVelkinburg. She married Leroy Glenn Knoch on December 19, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2022. She owned and operated Knoch’s Wallpapering Service for 30+ years. She papered many homes and business throughout the surrounding area. She enjoyed making Christmas candy with her grandkids, tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds on the back porch with Leroy and their road trips together. She and Leroy enjoyed making crafts for around the yard and for family and friends.
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, November 22, 2022
11/21/22 – 2:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue M. 11/21/22 – 2:18 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1500 block of Avenue F.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Pen City Current
Hounds looking for 5th straight conference title
FORT MADISON - The Bloodhounds have won the last four Southeast Conference wrestling titles. A fifth seems to be in the cards. The Bloodhounds return some experience and depth in the heavier weight classes for the 2022-23 season. And Head Coach Ryan Smith said there are tons of opportunities for scrappy kids in the lighter divisions.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Pen City Current
FM School board honored by IASB
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Community School District Board of Directors team and the Fort Madison Superintendent were both honored at the Iowa Association of School Boards Conference last week in Des Moines. The following board members received the Individual Achievement Award: Dianee Hope, Josh Wykert, Lois DiPrima, Brad...
Pen City Current
Arts Association has full slate of holiday happenings
FORT MADISON - Saturday, November 26th is Mistletoe on Main Street, a day filled with events for downtown Fort Madison. That same day, the FMAAA Art Center is kicking off a fun and easy to participate in Pick YOUR Bag fundraiser along with hosting a Book Signing with work by four local authors/illustrators.
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Pen City Current
Sheriff's office encourages a safe Thanksgiving holiday
MONTROSE - This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nbc15.com
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
Comments / 0