ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Dolores A. Knoch, 77, Fort Madison

Delores Ann “Susie” Knoch, 77, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on December 5, 1944 in Missouri to Lewie & Margaret Young VanVelkinburg. She married Leroy Glenn Knoch on December 19, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2022. She owned and operated Knoch’s Wallpapering Service for 30+ years. She papered many homes and business throughout the surrounding area. She enjoyed making Christmas candy with her grandkids, tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds on the back porch with Leroy and their road trips together. She and Leroy enjoyed making crafts for around the yard and for family and friends.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

11/21/22 – 2:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue M. 11/21/22 – 2:18 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1500 block of Avenue F.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
Pen City Current

Hounds looking for 5th straight conference title

FORT MADISON - The Bloodhounds have won the last four Southeast Conference wrestling titles. A fifth seems to be in the cards. The Bloodhounds return some experience and depth in the heavier weight classes for the 2022-23 season. And Head Coach Ryan Smith said there are tons of opportunities for scrappy kids in the lighter divisions.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Dog saves owner in Burlington fire

A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

FM School board honored by IASB

FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Community School District Board of Directors team and the Fort Madison Superintendent were both honored at the Iowa Association of School Boards Conference last week in Des Moines. The following board members received the Individual Achievement Award: Dianee Hope, Josh Wykert, Lois DiPrima, Brad...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Arts Association has full slate of holiday happenings

FORT MADISON - Saturday, November 26th is Mistletoe on Main Street, a day filled with events for downtown Fort Madison. That same day, the FMAAA Art Center is kicking off a fun and easy to participate in Pick YOUR Bag fundraiser along with hosting a Book Signing with work by four local authors/illustrators.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QMG gets green light for hospital project

QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
QUINCY, IL
kciiradio.com

Fire Claims Local Landmark

Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
BRIGHTON, IA
Pen City Current

Sheriff's office encourages a safe Thanksgiving holiday

MONTROSE - This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s...
LEE COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot

SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nbc15.com

Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy