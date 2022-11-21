Delores Ann “Susie” Knoch, 77, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on December 5, 1944 in Missouri to Lewie & Margaret Young VanVelkinburg. She married Leroy Glenn Knoch on December 19, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2022. She owned and operated Knoch’s Wallpapering Service for 30+ years. She papered many homes and business throughout the surrounding area. She enjoyed making Christmas candy with her grandkids, tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds on the back porch with Leroy and their road trips together. She and Leroy enjoyed making crafts for around the yard and for family and friends.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO