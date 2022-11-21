Read full article on original website
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer sends message to Vols QB Hendon Hooker after season-ending injury
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Hooker’s Tennessee career is over as a result of the devastating injury. On Tuesday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer opened his press conference by sending a classy message...
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Herbstreit on Bama ranking above Clemson, what makes Tigers look like playoff team
While Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, the Tigers still stayed one spot behind Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC), which (...)
SC elementary schooler goes viral for his dancing at a Clemson football game
Seven-year-old Carter Wiley from Duncan is “not shy whatsoever,” according to his parents. That was very clear on Saturday night in Death Valley.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
Dabo Swinney Takes Playful Shot At Big Ten Rivalry Game
Rivalries are the backbone of college football. At least Dabo Swinney thinks so. On Tuesday, Clemson's head coach expressed excitement for rivalry week. Per Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports, Swinney called this weekend "a season of its own." Ahead of Clemson's matchup against South Carolina, he conveyed gratitude for participating...
Live Updates: Texas 17, Baylor 12 — Second Quarter
AUSTIN, Texas — For only the third time in the last 13 seasons, No. 23 Texas enters the regular-season finale with a chance to claim the program’s first Big 12 title since 2009 when it faces Baylor on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns need a win over the Bears and a Kansas upset of No. 12 Kansas State later today to get a second crack at No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium but completing the program’s fourth regular season featuring eight or more victories since the downturn began with a 5-7 campaign in 2010 is the first order of business.
What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak
"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
