Narcity

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now & You Can Save Big On Electronics

Costco has dropped Black Friday deals for 2022 and you can find huge savings on electronics ranging from $10 off all the way to more than $100 off!. Costco Canada's Black Friday sale has deals on almost everything including TVs, clothing, computers, furniture, groceries, home decor, beauty products, appliances, office products, toys, smartphones and electronics.
Narcity

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Food Is Cheaper

There are Costco Canada Black Friday deals that you can shop for right now and so many everyday items are on sale, even food!. With Costco Canada's Black Friday sale, there are discounts on computers, furniture, home decor, appliances, toys, smartphones, electronics, groceries and more. Depending on your shopping preferences,...
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
SheKnows

The Drew Barrymore-Approved Three Ships Serum That Makes Droopy Skin ‘10x Tighter’ Is Buy 1, Get 1 Free Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you know there is no such thing as too many beauty products. So we’re here to introduce you to another one you will want to add to your skincare routine. Meet Dew Drops by Three Ships Beauty. It delivers a glowing and radiant complexion, so good that even Drew Barrymore loves them — and there’s a very good deal happening right now during Three Ships’ Black Friday sale. Right now, clean beauty brand Three Ships is...
Narcity

Mejuri's Only Sale Of The Year Is Here & It's Time To Get Your Wish List Ready

Treating yourself (and the people you love) just got a little easier. Get ready to stock up on all those dreamy items that probably live on your Pinterest-board rent free, because Mejuri's holding its only sale of the year. From Wednesday, November 23 to Monday, November 28, the Canadian, woman-owned...
Narcity

Former Aritzia Employees Revealed BTS Secrets & When To Buy Dupes Over The Real Thing

If you're a frequent Aritzia shopper, you might think you know all there is to know about the store. Well, who better to prove you wrong than Aritzia employees?. Narcity spoke to two former Aritzia employees — Tyler Palmieri, who also posts videos on TikTok of hacks for shopping at Aritzia, and Alyssa Eng — who shared tips for shopping at the store, some of the brand's best buys, and whether or not they think the "Aritzia dupes" out there are worth it.

