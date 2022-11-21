Read full article on original website
Karen Elaine Anderson
Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport on Nov. 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland on Dec. 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr.
Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr., 92, long-time Wiscasset resident, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in Skowhegan, son of George Washington Fairfield Sr. and Daisy (House) Fairfield. He graduated from Wiscasset Academy and Wagner School of Art in Boston, Mass. He married Marguerite (Bailey) Fairfield in 1960.
Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay
Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay passed away at the Captain Lewis Residence on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She is the beloved wife of Walter W. Reay with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Kathy was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Lincoln. She is the daughter of...
Carol Ann (Chapman) Hallowell
Carol Ann (Chapman) Hallowell passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at The Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland, with family members by her side. Carol was born Waldoboro on Jan. 27, 1939. She graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1956 and went on to Gorham State Teachers College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1960. She later went on to the University of Maine at Orono and received her master’s degree.
Old Bristol Historical Society’s Summer Talk Series on YouTube
The Old Bristol Historical Society’s 2022 Summer Talks attracted record crowds, with many folks having to be turned away due to fire department regulations. Now these popular presentations can be streamed free of charge on the society’s YouTube channel. From shipbuilding and shipwrecks to the War of 1812...
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
Sharon Elaine Moody
Sharon Elaine Moody, 68, of Nobleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Rockland on Feb. 9, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Christine Glidden of Waldoboro. Sharon graduated from Medomak Valley High School class of 1972. She also graduated from the University of Maine Gorham...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks
It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
Fill a Cruiser for Toys for Tots
Wiscasset police department and the Damariscotta police department are in competition to see who can stuff more toys in their cruisers. Toys/money raised goes to Lincoln County Toys for Tots.
Update: Portland man reported missing has been located
PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said at 9 a.m. Wednesday that the man had been safely located. Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. The man was last seen...
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 14-20: Nov. 14: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of fraud on White Oak Ridge Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Lessner Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.
Maine family sues the military over coverage for transgender daughter
PORTLAND, Maine — A father and his transgender daughter from Sagadahoc County have filed a federal lawsuit, challenging a federal statute that bars the Military Health System from covering medically necessary surgeries for dependents of service members seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. The father, identified in the lawsuit only...
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
The Maine Souvenir Shop in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
