9to5Mac

This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Amazon reduces regular and Pro models in multiple colours

Amazon and Samsung are offering reductions on the Galaxy Watch5 series, including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Savings vary between models, with the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro the closest to its US$449.99 MSRP. However, this SKU has still received an 11% reduction. By contrast, up to 22% can...
notebookcheck.net

Anbernic RG505: OLED gaming handheld launches for US$147.99 with Android 12

Anbernic has introduced the RG505, another in a long line of gaming handhelds that the company has released this year. Based on the Unisoc Tiger T618, the RG505 utilises 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. For reference, the Unisoc Tiger T618 has two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
Albany Herald

Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature

Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
Phone Arena

Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale

Microsoft's Surface Duo may not have been a commercial success, but it's a well-regarded device nonetheless and is a gem for tech collectors. Its price has been slashed by a whopping 55 percent in honor of Black Friday. There is a certain novelty in owning an ambitious first-gen device from...
notebookcheck.net

DJI Mavic 3M unveiled with multispectral sensors and five cameras

DJI has announced the Mavic 3M, the third commercial drone within the Mavic 3 series after the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T. The Mavic 3M follows the Mavic 3 Classic, which only launched a few weeks ago. Incidentally, DJI is preparing to release the Mini 3 too, covered separately. While the Mavic 3 Classic and Mini 3 are stripped-back versions of existing drones, the Mavic 3M contains more cameras and advanced features than the Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine.
Android Headlines

The JBL Go 3 is now half price for Black Friday

JBL is a company that’s known for delivering quality audio devices for really good prices. The portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker has gotten a deep discount for Black Friday. The discount brings the price down to just $24.99. If you’re looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that’s ultra-portable...
BGR.com

Samsung secretly loves the iPhone, and that might never change

Samsung has been trying to beat the iPhone for years. And it has failed for years. Apple still makes the most coveted flagship phones in town, and Samsung is still a fast follower in the business. Even now, in 2022, Samsung continues to copy Apple’s new iPhone features all the time. The iPhone 14 Pro’s success is another pain point, and it must hurt Samsung even more considering the Galaxy S22 series’ blunders.
notebookcheck.net

Unihertz starts selling compact Jelly 2E smartphone for US$159.99 in multiple markets

The Unihertz Jelly 2E may not be the most powerful Android smartphone around, but it is one of the smallest. Teased earlier this month, the Unihertz Jelly 2E measures 85 x 49.4 x 16.5 mm, which is substantially narrower and shorter than either the iPhone 13 mini or the original iPhone SE. The Jelly 2E is lighter than both iPhones too, with Unihertz claiming that the smartphone weighs 110 g with its 2,000 mAh battery included.
SlashGear

Honor Magic Vs Gives Samsung's Galaxy Fold Some Flexible Competition

Honor has today launched its latest foldable phone in China, and this one actually looks like a more polished device of its kind compared to Samsung's acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold series. Before we get into the specs comparison, it's worth celebrating the impressive engineering achievements that Honor has managed to cram into its device.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire crystal compared to other smartwatches in durability test

Just like the stainless steel models of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra features sapphire crystal to cover the display. Since sapphire is one of the most hardest minerals known, it is extremely difficult to scratch – which makes it perfect for premium watches. This time, JerryRigEverything put the sapphire crystal of the Apple Watch Ultra under test to compare it with other smartwatches that also have a sapphire cover.
electrek.co

Tesla sketchy rumor: Dolby Atmos integration into sound system

Tesla is rumored to be working on integrating Dolby Atmos in its electric cars in order to deliver better surround sound. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. The company describes it as “expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.”
Cult of Mac

Apple Watch Ultra gets a massive $60 discount for Black Friday

The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday. You can grab the watch with an Alpine Loop wristband for $739, down from its $799 MSRP. The rugged titanium case and multi-day battery life make the Apple Watch Ultra ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. This...
ZDNet

25+ Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale

I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Rolling Stone

Get These BTS-Approved Samsung Earbuds for Just $79 During Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too. Case in point: BTS’ long-standing partnership with Samsung, which has seen the group collaborate with the electronics giant on BTS-themed products, videos and even ringtones. One of the most popular BTS collaborations with Samsung was for...

