Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Phone Arena
Productivity meets versatility meets affordability in these killer new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals
If you can't afford the deeply discounted Surface Pro 8 from last year, let alone the hot new Surface Pro 9, Microsoft's 2019-released Surface Pro 7 is still (more or less) around to quench your thirst for mobile productivity and form factor versatility without costing an arm and a leg.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Amazon reduces regular and Pro models in multiple colours
Amazon and Samsung are offering reductions on the Galaxy Watch5 series, including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Savings vary between models, with the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro the closest to its US$449.99 MSRP. However, this SKU has still received an 11% reduction. By contrast, up to 22% can...
The new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone
Vivo has launched its new X90 series, featuring the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. The higher-end X90 Pro+ contains the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC while the X90 and X90 Pro will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG505: OLED gaming handheld launches for US$147.99 with Android 12
Anbernic has introduced the RG505, another in a long line of gaming handhelds that the company has released this year. Based on the Unisoc Tiger T618, the RG505 utilises 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. For reference, the Unisoc Tiger T618 has two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
Bose TV Speaker reduced by 26% in Black Friday soundbar deal
Bose's compact TV Speaker soundbar is now £70 off with this Black Friday deal.
Albany Herald
Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature
Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
Phone Arena
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Microsoft's Surface Duo may not have been a commercial success, but it's a well-regarded device nonetheless and is a gem for tech collectors. Its price has been slashed by a whopping 55 percent in honor of Black Friday. There is a certain novelty in owning an ambitious first-gen device from...
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3M unveiled with multispectral sensors and five cameras
DJI has announced the Mavic 3M, the third commercial drone within the Mavic 3 series after the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T. The Mavic 3M follows the Mavic 3 Classic, which only launched a few weeks ago. Incidentally, DJI is preparing to release the Mini 3 too, covered separately. While the Mavic 3 Classic and Mini 3 are stripped-back versions of existing drones, the Mavic 3M contains more cameras and advanced features than the Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's grossly overlooked Surface Go 2 jumps into the Black Friday spotlight at ultra-low prices
If you're looking for one of the best Windows tablets to buy at a nice discount before Christmas, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 are most likely the first names that come to mind, possibly followed by the Surface Pro 7... if you're not bothered by the advanced age of Microsoft's 2019-released 2-in-1 powerhouse.
Android Headlines
The JBL Go 3 is now half price for Black Friday
JBL is a company that’s known for delivering quality audio devices for really good prices. The portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker has gotten a deep discount for Black Friday. The discount brings the price down to just $24.99. If you’re looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that’s ultra-portable...
Samsung secretly loves the iPhone, and that might never change
Samsung has been trying to beat the iPhone for years. And it has failed for years. Apple still makes the most coveted flagship phones in town, and Samsung is still a fast follower in the business. Even now, in 2022, Samsung continues to copy Apple’s new iPhone features all the time. The iPhone 14 Pro’s success is another pain point, and it must hurt Samsung even more considering the Galaxy S22 series’ blunders.
notebookcheck.net
Unihertz starts selling compact Jelly 2E smartphone for US$159.99 in multiple markets
The Unihertz Jelly 2E may not be the most powerful Android smartphone around, but it is one of the smallest. Teased earlier this month, the Unihertz Jelly 2E measures 85 x 49.4 x 16.5 mm, which is substantially narrower and shorter than either the iPhone 13 mini or the original iPhone SE. The Jelly 2E is lighter than both iPhones too, with Unihertz claiming that the smartphone weighs 110 g with its 2,000 mAh battery included.
Honor Magic Vs Gives Samsung's Galaxy Fold Some Flexible Competition
Honor has today launched its latest foldable phone in China, and this one actually looks like a more polished device of its kind compared to Samsung's acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold series. Before we get into the specs comparison, it's worth celebrating the impressive engineering achievements that Honor has managed to cram into its device.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire crystal compared to other smartwatches in durability test
Just like the stainless steel models of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra features sapphire crystal to cover the display. Since sapphire is one of the most hardest minerals known, it is extremely difficult to scratch – which makes it perfect for premium watches. This time, JerryRigEverything put the sapphire crystal of the Apple Watch Ultra under test to compare it with other smartwatches that also have a sapphire cover.
electrek.co
Tesla sketchy rumor: Dolby Atmos integration into sound system
Tesla is rumored to be working on integrating Dolby Atmos in its electric cars in order to deliver better surround sound. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. The company describes it as “expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.”
Cult of Mac
Apple Watch Ultra gets a massive $60 discount for Black Friday
The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday. You can grab the watch with an Alpine Loop wristband for $739, down from its $799 MSRP. The rugged titanium case and multi-day battery life make the Apple Watch Ultra ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. This...
ZDNet
25+ Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Get These BTS-Approved Samsung Earbuds for Just $79 During Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too. Case in point: BTS’ long-standing partnership with Samsung, which has seen the group collaborate with the electronics giant on BTS-themed products, videos and even ringtones. One of the most popular BTS collaborations with Samsung was for...
Comments / 0