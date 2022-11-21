Read full article on original website
Wednesday World Cup recap: Belgium outlasts Canada; Spain routs Costa Rica 7-0
Saudi Arabia shocked the world Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi and Argentina 2-1 in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Could another upset be brewing?. Despite a valiant effort, Canada was handed a loss in its return to the World Cup. Croatia, the runners-up from the 2018 World Cup, drew Morocco in a scoreless final tally. Germany was upset by Japan. Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion, made quick work of Costa Rica, winning 7-0 in the middle of Day 4.
World Cup recap: Richarlison, Brazil shine against Serbia; Ronaldo, Portugal survive Ghana
Richarlison capped the World Cup's Thanksgiving Day slate by knocking in two goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia. Brazil has now won its past 20 opening games in the World Cup. Before that Switzerland took down Cameroon to kick off the morning, while Suarez and Uruguay battled Son Heung-min...
Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill
Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has defended an apparent attempt to change the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.Northern Ireland’s executive and assembly has been blocked from forming by the DUP in protest against the protocol, though Mr Poots has said he supports the bill.The Financial Times reported Mr Poots, while serving as agriculture minister, wrote to then UK environment secretary George Eustice in July 2021 to say it was “unacceptable” farmers in Northern Ireland would be forced to accept the same agricultural subsidy regime as the rest of the UK.He argued that “in so far as agriculture is...
