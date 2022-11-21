ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he has been playing with broken thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. − Quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that the thumb on his right throwing hand has been broken, following an injury during the Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. While Rodgers has alluded to the thumb causing some pain over the past two months, he had not publicly talked about it being broken.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 12 NFL picks: Who lands Thanksgiving wins? Do Bengals beat Titans again?

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader, Thursday afternoon's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants – both NFC East rivals are currently 7-3, two games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the division – serving as the main course. But dessert should also be rather tasty, the New England Patriots visiting the wounded Minnesota Vikings in Thursday's nightcap.
LA Clippers are spending $2 billion on their new arena. Will it be the best in the NBA?

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers are a little more than a year into building an arena they can truly call home – Intuit Dome. After breaking ground in September 2021, the team looks to play in the 18,000-seat arena in Inglewood for the 2024-25 season. AECOM and Hunt and Turner are working as a joint venture in serving as construction manager of the $2 billion facility that the team says will be a place that contributes positively to the community and to a climate positive environment. The Clippers, with partner Aspiration, have plans for the arena to be fully electric through batteries and solar power with enough on-site energy storage to power a basketball game.
