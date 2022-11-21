Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he has been playing with broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. − Quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that the thumb on his right throwing hand has been broken, following an injury during the Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. While Rodgers has alluded to the thumb causing some pain over the past two months, he had not publicly talked about it being broken.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 12 NFL picks: Who lands Thanksgiving wins? Do Bengals beat Titans again?
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader, Thursday afternoon's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants – both NFC East rivals are currently 7-3, two games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the division – serving as the main course. But dessert should also be rather tasty, the New England Patriots visiting the wounded Minnesota Vikings in Thursday's nightcap.
Thaw out the turducken: NFL will honor John Madden during Thanksgiving games
John Madden’s son Joe was driving with his wife on Wednesday toward their Thanksgiving destination. "With a turducken in the back," Joe Madden told USA TODAY Sports. "It takes awhile to thaw these things." It was John Madden, the former Oakland Raiders coach turned broadcasting legend, who brought fame...
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson reflects on Thanksgiving Day blunder: 'I outsmarted myself'
Nearly 30 years later, Jimmy Johnson still gets a bit frosty when reflecting on the epic blunder during a Thanksgiving ice storm that cost the Dallas Cowboys the game. Yes, that was Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett sliding on an icy field at Texas Stadium in an attempt to recover a blocked field goal in the final seconds against the Miami Dolphins.
Oakland soccer fans celebrate World Cup draw with England as a win for US
Despite England being favored to win against the U.S., the game ended in a no-score draw, giving U.S. fans a reason to celebrate.
LA Clippers are spending $2 billion on their new arena. Will it be the best in the NBA?
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers are a little more than a year into building an arena they can truly call home – Intuit Dome. After breaking ground in September 2021, the team looks to play in the 18,000-seat arena in Inglewood for the 2024-25 season. AECOM and Hunt and Turner are working as a joint venture in serving as construction manager of the $2 billion facility that the team says will be a place that contributes positively to the community and to a climate positive environment. The Clippers, with partner Aspiration, have plans for the arena to be fully electric through batteries and solar power with enough on-site energy storage to power a basketball game.
In new response, Ohio State apologizes to Michigan State hockey player over racial slur
Ohio State issued a new response to allegations made by Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua on Monday that a Buckeyes men’s hockey player directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during a Nov. 11 game in East Lansing, Michigan. Gene Smith, Ohio Stayr athletic director, released a statement...
