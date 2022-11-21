Read full article on original website
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar From Goose At Hy-Vee This Week
This Friday, November 25th come out to the West Kimberly Hy-Vee in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar!. Stop out and hang out with Goose, but only from 8am-10am, to get your calendar on the day of the release!. Black Friday...
Experience holiday magic at Christmas in LeClaire
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.
Demolition of Downtown Rock Island Parking Garage Starts Monday
Looks like downtown Rock Island is about to get a bit of a facelift. According to a recent press release, "demolition of the downtown parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, November 27th at 3:00 p.m. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after November 27th will be removed at the owner's expense.
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
Outrage over Rock Island High School's unusable pool sparks conversations at board meeting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dozens of parents, residents and coaches flooded Rock Island School District's Board Meeting Tuesday night, bringing their concerns about the unusable pool inside of the high school. The pool has been out of commission for about a year. Right now, swimmers and coaches travel between...
Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road
The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem
If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
Marie Osmond coming to Rhythm City Casino
Marie Osmond will perform hits from her celebrated career at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The […]
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
Car crashes into tree
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
