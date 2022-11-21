ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Kirk Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots in fourth quarter

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Cousins, who capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Thielen with 9:34 left to play, completed 30 of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Albany Herald

Cowboys outpace Giants to win NFC East showdown

Dak Prescott tossed two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott added a rushing score to help the Dallas Cowboys notch a 28-20 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Thursday at Arlington, Texas. Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards and overcame two interceptions for...
ARLINGTON, TX

