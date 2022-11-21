Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 12 Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a big week on their hands. After a much-needed Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jaguars are now set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.
Albany Herald
Kirk Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots in fourth quarter
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Cousins, who capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Thielen with 9:34 left to play, completed 30 of...
Albany Herald
Playoff hopefuls Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders ready for big game Sunday
It’s been quite some time since the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders have been in playoff contention this late in the NFL season heading into their Week 12 meeting in Landover, Md. The Falcons (5-6) are a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division, while...
Von Miller didn't tear ACL; injury still being evaluated, sources say
Doctors are still determining how much time Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss, but for now, he is considered out indefinitely, sources told ESPN.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs on huge catch late: 'We're gonna keep feeding him'
Two weeks in a row the Bills traveled to Detroit and two weeks in a row left with a win despite not playing their best football. While many players on both sides of the ball contributed to this week’s 28-25 Thanksgiving victory over the Lions, in the clutch Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, delivered again.
Albany Herald
Cowboys outpace Giants to win NFC East showdown
Dak Prescott tossed two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott added a rushing score to help the Dallas Cowboys notch a 28-20 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Thursday at Arlington, Texas. Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards and overcame two interceptions for...
Comments / 0