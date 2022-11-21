Blade Hunting Report: Father and daughter share hunting experience

There were a lot of hours of archery practice behind her when 14-year-old Alayna Coe sat in a ground blind before dawn on one cold recent November morning, doing what deer hunters do best — waiting.

She was there with her father and hunting coach Craig, and when the sky lightened the two of them saw some whitetails browsing well out of range in a field about 150 yards away. Eventually, a pair of does ducked into the woods where father and daughter were set up, but Craig assumed the deer had been feeding most of the night and were moving to bed down someplace in the protection of the woods.

“Then Alayna whispered, 'Dad, there they are,’ so I told her don't move,” Craig said since the deer were very close by, but not in a clear shooting lane. “When they got about 15 yards away she had a shot, so Alayna took a breath and lightly squeezed the trigger.”

She connected with a perfect ethical shot from her crossbow and the doe went down nearby.

“I could tell as soon as that deer was within shooting range that she was ready,” Craig said. “I'm really proud of her, because that is the biggest thing I preach — make sure you are ready and only take an ethical shot. We don't want a wounded deer out there.”

It was the second whitetail harvested by the Otsego eighth-grader, who also took a doe in the 2020 archery season.

“Her smile was pretty big when she got this one with the bow,” Craig said. “I could see her glowing as soon as she shot it, because she knew it was a good shot.”

■ Michigan 19-pointer : Back in 2016, Stephen Sullivan took a sharp 14-point buck near Jackson just as the big boy moved out of a swamp to the edge of a field. A 20-yard shot with his crossbow downed the trophy. That is a tough act to follow, but on the opening day of the 2022 Michigan regular firearm season a week ago, Sullivan raised the bar higher on his personal best with a 19-pointer he harvested around 4 p.m. while hunting from a tree stand on the family farm near Jackson. The 33-year-old construction worker has been hunting since he was 8, thanks in part to the lessons learned from grandpa Bill Turanski.

■ Ohio youth season: The youth gun hunting season for white-tailed deer took place over the weekend and the Hirzel brothers from Wood County made Saturday's opener a day to remember. Twelve-year-old Wyatt, a sixth-grader at Otsego, harvested a buck, while his 10-year-old brother Weston, a fourth-grader, took a buck and also filled a doe tag. The special youth hunting weekend in Ohio is intended to give young hunters the opportunity to experience a deer hunt, under the supervision of a non-hunting mentor, and without the competition or pressure of having the general hunting public afield at the same time.

■ Ohio archery deer harvest: The white-tailed deer harvest by archery hunters in Ohio had hit 68,437 when the most recent numbers were released a week ago. There were 35,148 antlered deer and 33,289 antlerless deer in that total. Coshocton County, with 2,561 deer taken by archery hunters through Nov. 15, had the highest harvest total in the state. Archery hunters in Ohio checked in 3,866 deer on Nov. 12, making that the largest single-day total of the archery season to date. Ohio's lengthy archery season for deer opened on Sept. 24 and runs through Feb. 5, 2023.

■ Ohio gun season: The gun season for white-tailed deer hunting in Ohio opens early on Monday (Nov. 28) and continues through Dec. 4. There will be a bonus weekend of gun hunting Dec. 17 to 18. Hunters in the Buckeye State harvested 87,405 deer during the 2021 gun seasons, which broke down to 70,381 deer harvested in the week-long gun season, with another 9,392 taken in the bonus weekend of gun hunting, and 7,632 deer harvested in the two-day youth season.

■ Michigan deer seasons: The bow hunting season in Michigan, which opened on Oct. 1, paused on Nov. 14 for the start of the two-week-long regular firearm season. Bow hunting will resume on Dec. 1 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. The firearm season concludes on Nov. 30. Michigan's muzzleloader season for white-tailed deer takes place Dec. 2 to 11. A late antlerless deer firearm season will run from Dec. 12 through Jan. 1.