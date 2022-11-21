Part of Eleanor Avenue to be closed for utility work

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I-475, US 23 south closed at US 24 due to crash Thursday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — Interstate 475 and US route 23 southbound at US route 24 in Maumee are closed Thursday night due to a crash. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a barrier. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo's smart meter installations underway: How will Maumee's water meter woes be avoided?
The city of Toledo says the new meter system will provide customers with the tools they need to manage their accounts. But, Maumee said that, too.
11 Investigates: How will Toledo's new water meters avoid problem like Maumee's?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is in the midst of installing thousands of smart water meters for its residents. The city says this new meter system will provide customers the tools they need to manage their accounts. But Maumee said that, too. Then, dozens of customers were billed thousands of...
13abc.com
Volunteers construct ramp for 77-year-old after she was ripped off by a bogus contractor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosemary Wyatt says this Thanksgiving is already one to remember. “I was laying in the bed thinking for Thanksgiving, and I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got too many things to be thankful for,’ and I really thank Him for the volunteers and the sacrifices that they made,” said Wyatt.
WTOL-TV
Pemberville bridge closed after inspection
Pemberville's Bridge Street bridge closed after an inspection. A new bridge will be built in 2025.
huroninsider.com
Two dead after truck crashes into building
SANDUSKY – Two men were killed Wednesday morning after a truck they were in crashed into a building. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 1991 Ford F-250, which was driven by Roger Ward, 55, of Sandusky, was driving eastbound on Meigs Street at First Street. The truck drove off the left side of the road and struck the side of a building.
WTOL-TV
One dead after fleeing police, fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
Crews responded to a crash on Talmadge Road and Monroe Street Wednesday morning. The man was fleeing officers when he ran a red light and hit another car, police say.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Traffic Fatality Report For Third Quarter Of 2022
Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review reports two fatal crashes in Williams County for the third quarter of 2022 during the months of July, August and September 2022. This compares with the third quarter 2021 report of four fatal crashes during the same time...
Toledoan says smart water meter installation cost him over $1,000
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been upgrading water meters the last few months, offering what city officials have claimed is a "no cost installation." But, south Toledo landlord Andrew Jergenson said had to pay over $1,000 after what he called a botched installation. Jergenson owns a duplex on Airport...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
wlen.com
High Speed Chase in Monroe County
Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
bgindependentmedia.org
Stately home built with oil boom money named BG historic structure of the month
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
The Blade
Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.https://www.toledoblade.com/
Comments / 0