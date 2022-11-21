Part of Eleanor Avenue to be closed for utility work

The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO