Read full article on original website
Related
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
fox9.com
Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date...
'It was heartbreaking to hear': Local organization raises money for 13-year-old Burnsville native in coma
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirteen-year-old Mustafa Omar is described by loved ones as a bright, young student who loves to play sports. "He was born and raised in Minneapolis area, played soccer; he's good at school," said Faisel Emil, Mustafa's father. And for his family, it's been months of waiting. "Since...
‘Best Places to Live in Minnesota’ Includes a SE MN City
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
KEYC
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, in the last five years, 49 people died in drunk-driving related crashes during the holiday season, specifically a day before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. From 2017-2021, the total number of alcohol-related crashes was 20,173 in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
Minnesota Television Anchor Botches Viewers Last Name On Camera [VIDEO]
For anyone on television and radio for that matter botching the name of a person or town can and does happen on a regular basis, and I can relate to this 100%. Years ago I was cutting a radio commercial for a business in Pokegama, Minnesota. Now generally names of towns or businesses are spelled out phonetically so we make sure it is said correctly but in this case, it was not and for whatever reason, I called it poke-ee-gamma.
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0