Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
Police find missing Fall River woman
Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
1 arrested, 1 sought in Fall River shooting
Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to a shooting in Fall River that left a man seriously injured.
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
Police investigating car found in water off Pawtucket pier
Police are investigating after a car was found in the water off Festival Pier in Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash
NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned after Fall River woman that wouldn’t leave city alone has gone missing
Family have become very concerned after a Fall River woman that wouldn’t leave the city alone has gone missing. According to family member Rich Bardan, Cheryl Kemp, who is special needs, went missing Wednesday afternoon. Rich stated that she would not venture outside of Fall River unless she was...
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
GoLocalProv
Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence
The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
Driver injured after car crashes into loading dock
One person was taken to the hospital Friday after crashing into a loading dock in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
ABC6.com
Candlelight vigil held in Providence to honor victims killed in Colorado gay club shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in Providence to honor the victims killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past weekend. The vigil, organized by several local LGBTQ+ groups, including Haus of Codec, took place at Dexter Park. Early Wednesday,...
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
Comments / 7