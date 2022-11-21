Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney

Hudson Valley varsity cheerleaders from several school districts performed at Walt Disney World in Florida over the weekend.

Students from Port Jervis, Warwick and Wallkill school districts were among the groups at Disney.

Port Jervis cheer coach, Christine Addy, says 12 team members flew down on Thursday for the "Varsity Spirit Spectacular" performance on Saturday.

The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.

The Port Jervis students selected are all seniors this year and their coach says they were excited to perform at Disney for one last performance together as a team.

