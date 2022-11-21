Read full article on original website
Louis Vuitton’s First Luxury Hotel Is Set to Open Inside Its Paris Headquarters
Louis Vuitton will not be put in a box—or a monogrammed trunk, for that matter. Over the past 160 years, the French label has expanded beyond luggage and leather goods to fashion and accessories to pop-up restaurants and interactive exhibitions. Now, it’s opening a hotel. Chairman and CEO Michael Burke has told Women’s Wear Daily that the brand’s headquarters in Paris, France, will soon be turned into a giant complex featuring the world’s first Louis Vuitton hotel and the largest-ever LV boutique. With spectacular views stretching from the Eiffel Tower to the Notre-Dame cathedral, the storied Vuitton building is located by the...
prestigeonline.com
Inside See LV, Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition in Sydney
Inside See LV, Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition in Sydney. Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition See LV opens in Sydney, Australia, this month from Nov 4 to Dec 11, following its last stop in Tokyo. Inaugurated in 2020 in Wuhan, China, the immersive, digital-forward showcase has also made an appearance...
LVMH Launches Curated Archive Platform Heristoria
PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.More from WWDGivenchy RTW Spring 2023Inside the Givenchy x Purple NYFW PartyPatou RTW Spring 2023 “Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’ know-how,” said LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni. The platform is grouped...
Mariah Carey Amps Up Puffy Bomber Jacket With Leather Leggings & Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots
Mariah Carey made a street-style statement while out in New York last night. The certified “Songbird Supreme” wore an outfit that was fitting for a fun-filled night out in the Big Apple. Carey donned a vibrant red bomber jacket. The outerwear had a billowy structure with a high-low hemline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also had zipper detailing at the center and small zipper accents near the shoulder. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker complemented her top with form-fitting leather leggings. To further elevate the moment, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and diamond midi...
Analysis-Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The abrupt departure from Gucci of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favourite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, increases pressure on owner Kering (PRTP.PA) as it faces slowing revenue growth at the Italian fashion house.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup
To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
‘Megalomaniac’ Keeps on Scaring the Viewers as it Sells to North America, France, Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)
Karim Ouelhaj’s Fantasia winner “Megalomaniac” has been selling widely, now adding North America (Dark Star Pictures), France (Factoris Films) and Scandinavia (Njuta Films) to its growing slate. Media Move manages sales for the world, with XYZ in charge of North America. “The feedback from the festivals has been enthusiastic and we noticed a real ‘craze’ [for the film] from female spectators. I find it especially touching,” Ouelhaj tells Variety, noting its viewers praise his fourth feature for “leaving its mark.” “[They say] you keep thinking about it for days, it sticks to your skin and your brain. I’m happy to hear it’s not forgettable. The only ones who are...
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes' Version Of The White Sneaker Is Anything But Boring
When it comes to her wardrobe, Katie Holmes often relies on her go-to rotation of relaxed yet polished staples. And once the actor finds an item she loves, she wears it on repeat for months (or even years) on end. Such is the case for Holmes’ Chloé Nama sneakers, which she recently wore while walking around New York City. Her off-duty outfit proved that the comfort-forward shoe is surprisingly versatile, too, and suited for all seasons.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Harper's Bazaar
Inside the 2022 Bazaar At Work Summit
On Monday 21 November, guests gathered in the elegant surroundings of the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel London in Bloomsbury for the Bazaar At Work Summit, the fifth edition of our annual event bringing together senior female executives for a day of empowering talks, workshops and networking opportunities. Held in partnership with Carolina Herrera and Porsche, the event featured a duo of headline acts – the actress Lesley Manville and the athlete Dina Asher-Smith – as well as a series of lively panel discussions.
How much? ‘Worn out’ £645 Adidas Stan Smith trainers sell out at Balenciaga
Shoes look as if they have been ‘flattened by 20-ton steamroller’ and now sit on auction site at £2,500
Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci After an Extraordinary Seven-Year Run
Alessandro Michele is exiting Gucci, Kering announced today. The Roman designer had an enormously successful nearly eight-year run as creative director that reversed the fortunes of the Italian heritage label and changed the look of fashion. Michele was a Tom Ford hire and worked under Frida Giannini. He was plucked...
Harper's Bazaar
Raf Simons’s Brand Changed the Way We Value Fashion
If you’re under the age of 40, it’s very likely that your first Raf Simons piece was also your first grail (or vice versa). I remember mine: I was shopping in a very preppy, now defunct, secondhand clothing store in Soho in 2016, when I found two (TWO!!!) Raf Simons tunic tops from the Spring 2014 collection, when he went super pop and printed wavy, optimistic phrases that felt pulled from 1950s magazine ads onto polyester tunics and T-shirts. They were on sale for $50 (clearly, no one at the store knew what they had on their hands; I’ve seen the pieces on Grailed for $400). I remember the specific thrill at the finds, and the excitement I felt at owning these pieces of menswear history that might be recognizable only to the very few.
Oprah Winfrey Gets Cozy in Hooded Jumpsuit from Favorite Things List & Chunky Slide Sandals
The holiday season is upon us, which means Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things is now available. Every year during the holiday season, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host releases a highly-anticipated curation of gift ideas to add to your shopping list. To kick things off, Winfrey showed off one of the 104 items on her list via the Oprah Daily Instagram page. In the new photo, the media mogul is all smiles while posing on a beautiful green landscape. “Oprah is a longtime jumpsuit devotee. ‘It’s my living, working, traveling uniform,’ she says. That’s because, as she has aptly pointed out,...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
Harper's Bazaar
10 sequinned skirts to get you in the party spirit
"I'm just trying to change the world one sequin at a time," Lady Gaga once said. "I just want to have a good time, and sequins represent a good time." Nothing says party season quite like some dazzling, shimmering sequins – and the all-over-sequinned skirt is a festive classic.
An Ode to Bug-Eyed Sunglasses and the Icons Who Wore Them
Perhaps it's my Scorpionic desire to be perceived as mysterious, or maybe it’s just tiny glasses fatigue, but I think we’re due for a renaissance of oversized sunglasses. The epitome of fashion-meets-function, massive shades are both practical and baffling. What could the wearer be concealing: tears? A deathly hangover? A judgmental gaze? Nobody will ever know! While glasses that dominate so much facial real estate may seem daunting following years of miniature frames, bug-eyed icons of decades past and present can guide us into the (UV-protected) light.
In Style
Christina Ricci Sold Her Chanel Collection to Get Divorced
In a new interview, Yellowjackets star (and spoiler alert: Netflix's Wednesday is getting a bit of her, too) Christina Ricci shared that in order to fund her divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen in 2020, she had to sell off her extensive Chanel handbag and fine jewelry collection. And while that may seem tragic for fashion die-hards, Ricci looked at the situation as a way to cash in on the investment that she'd made when she bought all the pieces in the first place.
