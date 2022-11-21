If you’re under the age of 40, it’s very likely that your first Raf Simons piece was also your first grail (or vice versa). I remember mine: I was shopping in a very preppy, now defunct, secondhand clothing store in Soho in 2016, when I found two (TWO!!!) Raf Simons tunic tops from the Spring 2014 collection, when he went super pop and printed wavy, optimistic phrases that felt pulled from 1950s magazine ads onto polyester tunics and T-shirts. They were on sale for $50 (clearly, no one at the store knew what they had on their hands; I’ve seen the pieces on Grailed for $400). I remember the specific thrill at the finds, and the excitement I felt at owning these pieces of menswear history that might be recognizable only to the very few.

