Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs on huge catch late: 'We're gonna keep feeding him'
Two weeks in a row the Bills traveled to Detroit and two weeks in a row left with a win despite not playing their best football. While many players on both sides of the ball contributed to this week’s 28-25 Thanksgiving victory over the Lions, in the clutch Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, delivered again.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Von Miller didn't tear ACL; injury still being evaluated, sources say
Doctors are still determining how much time Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss, but for now, he is considered out indefinitely, sources told ESPN.
