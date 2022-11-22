ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depoe Bay, OR

Seawall Incident: 2 adults fall 15 feet, suffer 'traumatic injuries'

Two adults are recovering after suffering 'traumatic injuries' from a fall over the edge of the Depoe Bay Seawall.

According to Depoe Bay Fire, the two adults fell over the edge, about 15 feet off the sea wall on Saturday, Nov. 19. Both victims landed in the dirt and rocks below. Approximate location circled in red in the attached photo.

Upon evaluation by a Depoe Bay Fire paramedic, both victims were found to have traumatic injuries including possible fractures to their lower extremities, according to Depoe Fire Chief Bryan Daniels.

Both victims were packaged in rescue stokes baskets and carried by fire district personnel up to the highway to awaiting ambulances.

"Crews made quick work of this incident, with immediate calls for assistance from Newport Fire Department and several law enforcement agencies," Daniels said in a Depoe Bay Facebook post. "The rescue of the two victims took less than 30 minutes and both were transported to local hospitals."

Daniles said a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay responded but was not needed as both victims were on dry land.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oregon, Willamette Valley Communications Center 911, Newport Fire Department, Depoe Bay Professional Fire Fighters, Pacific West Ambulance, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the rescue effort.

The victim’s minor child was unharmed during the incident, and in very good spirits, Daniels said. The child was taken by law enforcement to be reunited with his parents."

"Thankfully, it’s not raining, it was low tide, and we had calm seas," Daniels said. "This could have been very different for these folks."

First responders urge Oregon Coast visitors to pay attention to posted safety signs to avoid injury and even death. Each year, there are reports of people venturing over ocean cliffs and falling to the surf below.

Rhonda Burbank
2d ago

This was my brother and his friend. They went to the coast with her little boy and to refresh their spirits and support each other. My brother lost his footing while trying to get a picture of them. He misjudged how close he was to the edge. He told her he was slipping and she grabbed him and they both went over. He landed on top of her. He broke his leg in 3 spots. She broke her back, ribs, collar bone and pelvis. There were a couple loggers in the area that witnessed the fall and helped to get them rescued. They both are very thankful to be alive and appreciate the help of rescuers. It really was a freak accident. We thank those who have been so supportive. The little boy is in state care at the moment as there is no family in the area to help watch him while mom recovers. This article had a few errors. But did get most of it write. The lesson here...Don't turn your back when on a cliff for a photo!

John Pachelli
2d ago

So all those facilities had to be use funded by local tax payers. If you have no common sense don't wander out of your yard.

Beachy22
3d ago

oh look honey there's a seal down there let's ignore the signs and go down there and pet it

