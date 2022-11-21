Read full article on original website
Google and Microsoft buy more energy to make their data centers greener
The big picture: Google and Microsoft are two of the largest cloud-focused companies in the world, always competing to win more customers in the enterprise space. There's one thing, however, the two corporations agree on: the need to radically change the environmental impact their always-growing data centers are having on the world.
Europe's biggest battery storage system goes online four months early
What just happened? Operators have flipped the switch on Europe's largest battery energy storage system, bringing online a system capable of storing enough electricity to power 300,000 homes for up to two hours. The facility, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, was overseen by renewable power company Harmony Energy Limited...
Home Depot for DIY Chips: What's the going trend?
The big picture: Earlier this year we were reviewing Analyst Day slides from leading semiconductor companies and a clear theme emerged. Large companies are all shifting in a similar direction, posing some potential challenges for their long-term positions. More and more customers are looking for special purpose chips, a coping mechanism for dealing with the slowdown in Moore's Law. And the big players are all looking to support those customers.
FTC lawsuit could stop Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision
In a nutshell: Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has faced challenges from regulators worldwide, but the deal has slowly been edging toward completion over the last few months. It could, however, be scuppered by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is likely to launch an antitrust lawsuit to block the takeover.
Steam's annual Autumn Sale aims to keep you entertained during the holidays
In a nutshell: Valve's annual Steam Autumn Sale is live with a cornucopia of deals to keep gamers entertained through the holidays and beyond. From now through November 29, you can score discounts on tens of thousands of games across virtually every genre through Valve's digital distribution platform. Front page...
Black Friday deals for techies, we'll keep the updates coming
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The TechSpot team wishes you and your loved ones a very happy Thanksgiving. And with that comes the kickstart for holiday shopping. There are tons of deals out there, but they are not all great, so we're doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals we can find.
Samsung will manufacture 3nm chips for Nvidia, Baidu, Qualcomm and IBM
In context: Samsung will use its most advanced manufacturing process to make chips for four well-known technology companies. The race to overtake TSMC as the world's largest chip foundry is on, while geopolitical conflicts are tearing the old economic balance apart. Samsung has been chosen as manufacturing partner by four...
Software engineers and timekeepers rejoice as the world votes to end the leap second
In a nutshell: Last week, an international coalition of scientists and government agencies voted to end the leap second, much to the relief of standards organizations and the tech industry. France's International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) were just a couple of measurement authorities that chimed in on the vote.
