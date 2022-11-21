ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the nonprofit...
Consumer Reports.org

Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration

When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
torquenews.com

Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
torquenews.com

Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers

Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Ford Recalls Half A Million F-150 Trucks Over Serious Visibility Concern

Ford has notified the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is recalling around 550,000 examples of its top-selling F-150 full-size pickup truck in North America due to potentially non-functional windshield wipers due to a defective wiper motor. Windshield wipers that don't work are a safety issue in rough...
msn.com

Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans

The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
MotorBiscuit

Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
benzinsider.com

More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?

Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
MotorTrend Magazine

The RX for Excitement? Mazda Details Massive EV Investment, Teases Sports Car

It's always a good day when there's a new Mazda sports car to talk about. In this week's updated management policy announcement for the Japanese brand, Mazda showed off a new Vision Study concept car representing a two-seater sporty coupe featuring all-new electric powertrain components, which the company is heavily investing in through new key partnerships. This coupe concept could easily represent the design direction the next-gen Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster will follow, and the new EV investments should help Mazda catch up with competitors like Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Chevy, and Tesla.
US News and World Report

How Far Can a Tesla Go?

Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.

