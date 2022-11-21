ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.A. Heim

Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Simplemost

These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
K97.5

Which Local Grocery Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day?

Part one of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. But if for some reason you forgot the nutmeg or need more butter, it might be good to know what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. […]
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Parade

Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week

If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
NJ.com

Is McDonald’s open today on Thanksgiving 2022?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. McDonald’s is a favorite among fast food lovers, but will you be able to enjoy it on Thanksgiving (11/24/2022)?. Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?. McDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving 2022. However, store hours vary...
