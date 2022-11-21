ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever

Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He’ll bail you out of jail’: Aaron Judge draws rave reviews from Yankees who badly want him to re-sign

With the uncertainty of where a multitude of their free agents will land, and in-between an investigation for alleged collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, teammates of Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and beyond joined in a chorus of calls to keep the MLB’s leading home run hitter last season in the Bronx during the MLB’s free agency period.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees add 2-time All-Star to pitching search | What about Jameson Taillon?

You can never have too much pitching. No one knows that better than the New York Yankees, who continue to be linked to the top arms on the open market. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees “have been in contact with Hall of Fame bound Justin Verlander, Japanese star Kodai Senga and resurgent lefty Carlos Rodon as well as middle-of-the-order types, such as their own Jameson Taillon.”
NJ.com

Ex-MVP joins list of free-agent outfielders being pursued by Yankees

The New York Yankees want Aaron Judge back. You could even say the Yankees need Judge back. But even if Judge decides to run it back in the Bronx, New York still needs to find another outfielder before next season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees “remain...
NJ.com

NJ.com

