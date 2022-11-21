ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs open as double-digit favorites over Rams in Week 12

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have opened as big home favorites against the reeling Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City (7-2) are 14.5-point favorites over Los Angeles (3-7) next Sunday. The over/under point total is set at 44 points scored. No news on the money line just yet, but expect it to give the Chiefs a massive implied win probability regardless. Keep in mind this Kansas City team is now 3-6-1 against the spread this season and they’re also 5-5 on the over/under point total.

The reason that there is no news on the money line is that oddsmakers are still awaiting an update on Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The 33-year-old signal-caller exited their Week 11 loss to be evaluated for a concussion and he never returned to the game. After the game reporters were told he was not in the concussion protocol. It’s unclear what his status will be for Week 12 when he recently returned from a prior concussion.

These two teams haven’t met since their 2018 thriller on “Monday Night Football.” The Rams won the matchup 54-51, which was the third-highest scoring total in a single game. You can understand just how much the two teams have changed since then that the over/under point total isn’t even half the points scored in that game. While Kansas City is still scoring at will with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, Los Angeles has only scored more than 30 points in a single game once this season.

For more information on the rest of the NFL and college football, please check out our sister site, Sportsbook Wire.

