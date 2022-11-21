Before the NBA takes the day off for Thanksgiving, we have a 12-game slate to enjoy Wednesday. There are some great matchups, including Jayson Tatum and the Celtics hosting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Bulls will also be in action, facing a Bucks team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. The Clippers will take on the Warriors, and they will be fighting an uphill battle with Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out. Let’s dive into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

20 HOURS AGO