Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
NBA Executives Believe Hawks Will Need To Trade One Of John Collins, Clint Capela, Or Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Hawks might need to trade one of three veterans to avoid the luxury tax.
Steph Curry on why Game 4 in Boston is his favorite game of his career
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has played in many important games in his career. He has two MVPs and four league titles to his name along with being the greatest shooter in NBA history. There was talk about the Warriors not being able to win the 2021-2022 championship because...
Yardbarker
Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City
An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 23
Before the NBA takes the day off for Thanksgiving, we have a 12-game slate to enjoy Wednesday. There are some great matchups, including Jayson Tatum and the Celtics hosting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Bulls will also be in action, facing a Bucks team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. The Clippers will take on the Warriors, and they will be fighting an uphill battle with Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out. Let’s dive into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
WSOC-TV
Sixers beat Nets despite missing Joel Embiid and James Harden in Ben Simmons' return to Philly
The Brooklyn Nets' issues go well beyond who's not on the court, and Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia demonstrated that to an embarrassing extent. The Nets entered the game with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all playing, a rarity In recent weeks. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the game without Joel Embiid (out two games with a foot injury), James Harden (foot sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (foot fracture).
Yardbarker
Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Chicago Bulls (7-10) begin their six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-4) tonight. The Bulls beat the Celtics 121-107 at home on Monday to snap their four-game losing streak. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Zach LaVine added 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Indiana Pacers game preview: New-look Timberwolves come to Indiana to take on Pacers
The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will battle the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Wednesday night. Both teams are on 4+ game winning streaks. The 10-6 Pacers are surprising everybody and have lost just one game in the month of November. Their offense is electric. But on Wednesday, they will battle with one of the best defenders on the planet in Rudy Gobert and the 9-8 Timberwolves.
Miami Heat Hold Off Washington Wizards Behind Kyle Lowry's 28 points
Heat defeat Wizards 113-105 despite playing without Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson
Yardbarker
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report
Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
CBS Sports
NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell
Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
Injury Report: James Harden and Joel Embiid OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers will not have Harden or Embiid vs. Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets
Taurean Prince injures shoulder, Wolves beat Pacers
Prince left Wednesday's game with right shoulder irritation.
Comments / 0