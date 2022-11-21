First look: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers odds and lines

The Denver Broncos (3-7) face the Carolina Panthers (3-8) in a Week 12 matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Broncos vs. Panthers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Broncos were sunk 22-16 in overtime at home against the rival Las Vegas Raiders, dropping their 6th game in the past 7 outings. Denver has now scored 19 or fewer points in 8 of its 10 games, cashing the Under 9 times overall.

The Panthers suffered a 13-3 loss in Baltimore, as the offense was terrible and unable to help the defense. Carolina has posted a 4-1 ATS mark across its last 5 games, but it has won just twice in its previous 8 contests. Carolina is a respectable 3-3 SU/ATS in 6 games at home this season.

Broncos at Panthers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Broncos -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Panthers +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Broncos -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Panthers +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Against the spread (ATS): Broncos -2.5 (-120) | Panthers +2.5 (+100)

Broncos -2.5 (-120) | Panthers +2.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 34.5 (O: -110 | U: -100)

2022 betting stats

ML : Broncos 3-7 | Panthers 3-8

: Broncos 3-7 | Panthers 3-8 ATS : Broncos 3-7 | Panthers 5-6

: Broncos 3-7 | Panthers 5-6 O/U: Broncos 1-9 | Panthers 4-7

Broncos at Panthers head-to-head

The Broncos and Panthers meet for the first time since Dec. 13, 2020, a 32-27 road victory for Denver. The Broncos have won and covered each of the past 4 in this series, including Super Bowl 50 back on Feb. 7, 2016. The Over has cashed in 3 of the past 4 meetings in this series, too.

