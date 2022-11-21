ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First look: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A77Ts_0jIlibUk00

The Denver Broncos (3-7) face the Carolina Panthers (3-8) in a Week 12 matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Broncos vs. Panthers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Broncos were sunk 22-16 in overtime at home against the rival Las Vegas Raiders, dropping their 6th game in the past 7 outings. Denver has now scored 19 or fewer points in 8 of its 10 games, cashing the Under 9 times overall.

The Panthers suffered a 13-3 loss in Baltimore, as the offense was terrible and unable to help the defense. Carolina has posted a 4-1 ATS mark across its last 5 games, but it has won just twice in its previous 8 contests. Carolina is a respectable 3-3 SU/ATS in 6 games at home this season.

: All Week 12 odds and lines

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Broncos at Panthers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Broncos -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Panthers +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Broncos -2.5 (-120) | Panthers +2.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 34.5 (O: -110 | U: -100)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Broncos 3-7 | Panthers 3-8
  • ATS: Broncos 3-7 | Panthers 5-6
  • O/U: Broncos 1-9 | Panthers 4-7

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Broncos at Panthers head-to-head

The Broncos and Panthers meet for the first time since Dec. 13, 2020, a 32-27 road victory for Denver. The Broncos have won and covered each of the past 4 in this series, including Super Bowl 50 back on Feb. 7, 2016. The Over has cashed in 3 of the past 4 meetings in this series, too.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
FanSided

NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement

This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Broncos OC Justin Outten on getting passed up for play-calling duties: Klint Kubiak “has a great track record”

When Nathaniel Hackett decided last week to give play-calling duties to one of his assistants, the choice turned out to be pretty clear. The job went to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak because of his day-to-day interaction with quarterback Russell Wilson and also because he called plays last year for Minnesota. That also meant that the responsibility did not fall to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, who, by most organizational charts, would have seemed to be next in line.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
NFL Analysis Network

Broncos Receive Two Rough Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 12

With the 2022 NFL season entering Week 12 action, the Denver Broncos are not anywhere close to where many thought they would be at the beginning of the year. It has been a disappointing season, to say the least, for the Broncos. Russell Wilson has been nothing close to the superstar quarterback the Broncos thought they were getting and no one knows what the future may hold or the franchise.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play ahead of last regular-season games

The Pac-12 is among the strongest conferences in the nation this season. At this point, six of the 12 teams in the Pac are ranked inside the top 25 in the nation which is the most of any conference. The USC Trojans are in contention to make it to the College Football Playoff, and a handful of other teams have a shot to make it to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game as well. Things could get interesting in the coming weeks, though. While USC faces a tough matchup against Notre Dame, and Oregon heads to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers,...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy