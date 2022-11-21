Read full article on original website
Texarkana shelter serves Thanksgiving dinner to those in need
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The rain in Texarkana did not stop folks from coming out and giving to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter center spent their morning serving nearly 250 people a hot thanksgiving meal. The annual event was made...
magnoliareporter.com
Family thankful for Drake Souter's leukemia recovery
This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over. That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man for firing on repo men
31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
ktoy1047.com
Over-turned semi reroutes traffic
The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 23, 2022: Welcome, Peoples Bank
We’re formally welcoming today Peoples Bank as a new advertising client of magnoliareporter.com. The bank makes note of its 13-month certificate of deposit special. Readers who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website, where they can learn more about this special rate and all of the other services that Peoples Bank offers. We’re happy to have Peoples Bank as a client and we’re glad the bank has chosen magnoliareporter.com as a partner in helping it spread the word to readers about its services.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to shooting
Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
power959.com
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
Turbo-Powered Nitro Extreme Stunt Show Coming to Texarkana
Texarkana are you ready for the Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt Show? This show will have you on the edge of your seat with extreme precision driving and pulse-pounding action all rolled into one. Nitro Extreme Stunt Show. Nitro Extreme features over 10 motor vehicles all custom-built in a garage in...
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
ktoy1047.com
Crash blocks interstate traffic
Traffic was rerouted to the 369/Jarvis Parkway exit. The crash left a semi jack-knifed in the middle of the interstate. Police and clean-up crews got the interstate opened back up around 6:30 p.m. No reports yet of any injuries or the cause of the accident. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department...
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
KSLA
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
Jolly Fun Christmas Parades In And Around the Texarkana Area
Everyone loves a parade, especially a Christmas parade with all the floats and lights and of course, Santa Claus. Now is the time to start planning for several parades in our area this holiday season that will be happening in just a couple of weeks. I have put together a...
ktoy1047.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
KTBS
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On
Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
‘Genevieve Allen’ And More Great Bands To See In Texarkana
This chilly weekend is chocked full of great music with 12 different acts to see their weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. The 1923 Banna...
