iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor

One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Amazon reduces regular and Pro models in multiple colours
Amazon and Samsung are offering reductions on the Galaxy Watch5 series, including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Savings vary between models, with the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro the closest to its US$449.99 MSRP. However, this SKU has still received an 11% reduction. By contrast, up to 22% can...
Qualcomm unveils Oryon Arm-based custom CPU cores coming to mobile PCs in 2023
The Oryon CPU core will be compatible with the Snapdragon platform, so it should be powering Qualcomm's upcoming Windows on Arm devices, but the technology can also be scaled for smartphones, AI-assisted driving, VR/AR and networking devices. With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm signaled that it has serious plans to take...
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition introduced with unique and limited design
Xiaomi may be on the verge of releasing the Xiaomi 13 series, but the company is still getting Xiaomi 12 series models out the door. Having announced the Xiaomi 12T series last month, Xiaomi has now teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to create a limited edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Sold simply as the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, the handset has an unusual livery, which spans the device’s outer retail packaging and accessories.
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss-tuned cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays
Vivo has launched the new and extremely premium X90 Pro+ Android 13 smartphone with the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor today. However, there is also an X90 and an X90 Pro ready to grab attention too with the potentially comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in very similar updated designs.
Stark Xiaomi 13 price hike over Xiaomi 12 causes leaker to justify rationale
It has been reported that the Xiaomi 13 series could be slapped with price tags that are 15% to 20% higher than those for the smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 range. While the regular Xiaomi 12 was released in China with a price tag of 3,699 yuan (currently about US$517), the base model of the Xiaomi 13 range could end up costing from around 4,500 yuan (US$629) according to one Chinese-language outlet.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Specifications detailed for Moto X40 global model
Yogesh Brar has provided specifications for the Edge 40 Pro, a smartphone that is thought to be the global version of the upcoming Motorola X40. Having been spotted on AnTuTu and TENAA ahead of its Chinese release, it may be early 2023 before Motorola introduces the Edge 40 Pro globally. If the Edge 30 Pro is anything to go by, then its successor could launch in late January.
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity
Radxa has introduced the E25, a new mini-PC that the company has designed to be used as a networking device. To that end, the Radxa E25 has twin 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and supports Linux server images. Specifically, Radxa offers Debian and Ubuntu images, as well as OpenWRT. The Radxa E25 features the following other ports too:
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update
With half a decade of security updates guaranteed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should receive four major Android upgrades. Released back in August 2021 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.1, this handset received Android 12 with One UI 4 already. Now, the time has come for Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to hit it as well.
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
Honor Magic Vs: New flagship foldable lands in China as company reveals global launch window
Honor has launched the Magic Vs in China, a smartphone that the company claims ‘pushes industry benchmarks’ in not only design and performance, but also in user experience and display quality. Available from today in China for CNY 7,499 (~US$1,050), Honor has teased when the Magic Vs will be coming to markets, too.
Huawei MatePad SE: Budget tablet arrives in Europe for €149.99
Huawei is now selling the MatePad SE in Europe, albeit the 10.4-inch version, not the 10.1-inch edition that launched earlier this year. While the 10.1-inch edition relies on the Kirin 710A, the 10.4-inch MatePad SE utilises the more powerful Snapdragon 680. For reference, the latter has four ARM Cortex-A73 performance cores, four Cortex-A53 cores and an Adreno 610 GPU.
GKD Mini Plus Classic: Launch price confirmed for compact gaming handheld
Game Kiddy (GKD) finally appears ready to offer the Mini Plus Classic, two months on from teasing the device alongside the regular Mini Plus. To recap, the Mini Plus and Mini Plus Classic are similar gaming handhelds. However, the latter does not have a detachable element like the Mini Plus. Instead, its two joysticks are fixed, giving the Mini Plus Classic a larger footprint than the Mini Plus when removed from its case.
Minisforum starts pre-selling the NAD9 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor for US$569 and up
Besides the powerful i9-12900H laptop CPU, the NAD9 supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD plus two 2.5-inch SATA3 drives. The barebones version with no RAM and storage is priced at US$569, but Minisforum offers three additional configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage.
