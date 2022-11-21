ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)

Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom

ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
Usher and local organizations donated more than 500 meals to those in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and music icon Usher partnered with HUNGRY and Sunfare to help provide more than 500 healthy meals to a housing center for homeless women, children, and veterans ahead of Thanksgiving. The food giveaway took place at the Freedom Village Family Service Center...
Volunteers pack Thanksgiving meal kits for metro Atlanta families

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time, Atlanta News First is teaming up with Second Helpings Atlanta to make sure hundreds of families who are struggling with food insecurity have a proper Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers spent Tuesday morning packing donated ingredients into boxes to be distributed along...
Atlanta Ronald McDonald House gears up to feed families this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many families at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House are about to spend their Thanksgiving far away from home. Our community is trying to bring “home,” to them. It is a chaotic kitchen today at Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta. “Fresh salad, tomatoes,...
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires

ATLANTA — Cooking fires are the leading cause for house fires year-round but heating comes in second and tends to outpace cooking fires during the colder months. "The uptick is unfortunate truth," explained Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Michael Roman. The numbers start to rise in October and November and...
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, a day when people are encouraged to give to their local nonprofits that benefit the community. This year, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to Giving Tuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits of the area.
