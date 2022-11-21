Read full article on original website
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
Usher partners with Sunfare and HUNGRY for holiday giveback
Legendary singer Usher does not only have a love for music, but he also has a big heart for the community. This Thanksgiving holiday, he partnered with the gourmet meal prep organization, Sunfare, and the catering business, HUNGRY, to give back to those in need. The event took place at...
Usher reveals what he’s most thankful for this holiday season
Music legend Usher has a lot to be grateful for. Arguably, one of the greatest R&B artists ever, and the man who gave Justin Bieber a chance to shine on a mainstream level, the 44-year-old is now at a stage of his life where he’s pleased to give back.
T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)
Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Volunteers deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to Atlanta seniors and the unhoused
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 100 people, many of them families, took time out of their Thanksgiving holiday to give back. Libby Jonas started volunteering with Meals On Wheels Atlanta a little more than a year ago. “At first, my parents were like find an organization to...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom
ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Usher and local organizations donated more than 500 meals to those in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and music icon Usher partnered with HUNGRY and Sunfare to help provide more than 500 healthy meals to a housing center for homeless women, children, and veterans ahead of Thanksgiving. The food giveaway took place at the Freedom Village Family Service Center...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Volunteers pack Thanksgiving meal kits for metro Atlanta families
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time, Atlanta News First is teaming up with Second Helpings Atlanta to make sure hundreds of families who are struggling with food insecurity have a proper Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers spent Tuesday morning packing donated ingredients into boxes to be distributed along...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Ronald McDonald House gears up to feed families this Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many families at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House are about to spend their Thanksgiving far away from home. Our community is trying to bring “home,” to them. It is a chaotic kitchen today at Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta. “Fresh salad, tomatoes,...
Newly formed National Alliance of Black Business hosts expo at Clark Atlanta
The National Alliance of Black Business has gotten right to work. Announced in September 2022, the NABB is the National Business League and National Black Chamber of Commerce joining together to promote equity for Black businesses. On Nov. 18 at Clark Atlanta University, NABB hosted a session to give business...
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires
ATLANTA — Cooking fires are the leading cause for house fires year-round but heating comes in second and tends to outpace cooking fires during the colder months. "The uptick is unfortunate truth," explained Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Michael Roman. The numbers start to rise in October and November and...
Inflation drives Georgians to food pantries
Metro Atlanta food banks and pantries say they’re experiencing peak demand this holiday season as inflation and the end of some pandemic-era aid programs pinch the pocketbooks of the region’s most vulnerable.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Toliver Howard has a special story of survival. He's happy, enjoys plenty of attention, and gets along well with other cats.
Newnan Times-Herald
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, a day when people are encouraged to give to their local nonprofits that benefit the community. This year, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to Giving Tuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits of the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Sifting through ashes, Clayton County apartment fire victims praying for help
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents of a Clayton County apartment complex spent their Thanksgiving Day rummaging through the ashes left behind by a massive fire at the building Wednesday afternoon. Tracie Patton says everything she worked for went up in flames. The fire destroyed an entire building inside the Park...
rolling out
