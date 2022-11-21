Christmas Angel Gala Dec. 2

NORWALK — The Christmas Angel Gala will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Crossroads Community Church of Norwalk.

All proceeds will support the work of Hope Restored, an organization helping those who have been involved in domestic violence.

Hope Restored is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that works to reduce abuse and family violence in northern Ohio. The three distinct components of the organization incorporate a holistic approach to eradicating violence and abuse.

Under the Rose, Without Thorns and The Hope Center all offer specialized services that help those in crisis, bring healing to those who have experienced abuse, and implement preventative measures through unique programming. Its vision is a world where peace exists in every heart and home.

Seating is limited. To purchase tickets send check or money order to: Hope Restored, P.O. Box 25, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. You can also purchase tickets online at www.yourhoperestored.org.

New this year is a 50/50 raffle.

The church is located at 414 Gibbs Road in Norwalk.