Rick Carter’s production design on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is impressive, but he worked hard to not be noticed. “With big spectacles I’ve designed, like ‘Avatar,’ it’s hard to ignore the production design because you know it’s not real,” he says. “ ‘Fabelmans’ is the opposite: The work was designed to not be seen. If you notice production design too much, it takes you out of the movie.” “Fabelmans” opened domestically this month amid strong Oscar buzz. Carter says Spielberg’s autobiographical film is in three acts: It begins in New Jersey in wintertime; then moves to Arizona and summer heat; then autumn...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO