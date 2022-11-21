Read full article on original website
BBC
Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm
Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
What Bob Iger Said About Bob Chapek in Email to Disney Staff—Full Statement
"Disney holds a special place in the hearts of people around the globe thanks to you," Iger said in his email to the entertainment giant's employees.
Advocate
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess
Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Announces Kareem Daniel, a Lieutenant of Bob Chapek, Is Leaving Disney
With Bob Iger’s return as the Disney CEO, many are expecting a major shakeup when it comes to executives at The Walt Disney Company. Now, we’ve seen one of the first moves that Iger is making to adjust leadership and reshape the company into his own vision. According...
Bob Iger Said to Have Been Obsessed with Criticizing Chapek’s Tenure: ‘He’s Killing the Soul of the Company’
On Sunday, The Walt Disney Company stunned the entertainment industry with the announcement that Bob Iger had returned as CEO. The news meant that his successor/predecessor, Bob Chapek, was removed from his post at the company, a little over two years after he started the job. Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that tensions between the two have existed almost since the transition in power began. According to the report, Iger has spent the past two years criticizing Chapek’s decisions as CEO. Although Iger left the company officially last year after his term as executive chairman ended,...
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
Bob Iger Returns to Disney With a Hefty Pay Package
As the largest entertainment company in the world, the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report comes with the accompanying high executive salaries or, in the case of outgoing ones, exit payments -- during the 15 years that he spent leading the company, chief executive Bob Iger reached a net worth of around $350 million.
disneytips.com
Bob Chapek to Reportedly Receive $23 Million in Exit Payments from Disney
Now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was ousted by the Walt Disney Company yesterday, November 20, 2022, with his predecessor Bob Iger returning to the top executive position effective immediately. Of course, a position like Disney CEO would come with quite the severance package, and the total amount Chapek can still...
Chapek out at Disney: Three times Bob blundered
The Walt Disney Company announced Sunday night former CEO Bob Iger would be returning at the helm of the company while announcing Bob Chapek was out as CEO.
CNBC
Disney blindsided Chapek with CEO decision after reaching out to Iger on Friday
Disney's board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday about coming back as CEO. Senior Disney leadership, including CFO Christine McCarthy, had concerns with Chapek's management of the company. Chapek and his inner circle were caught off guard by the news, which broke Sunday night. Disney chose to rehire Bob...
Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek
Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall with employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT...
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth
LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
Daily Beast
ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn...
Iger Return to Disney Surprises Hollywood, Draws Quick Reactions
In a surprise move on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Free Report announced that CEO Bob Chapek was stepping down. But the real shocker was who it replaced him with. It is Robert Iger, who had previously served as Disney CEO for 15 years, who...
tipranks.com
Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists
With a struggling streaming segment and a C-suite shakeup, Disney’s as tumultuous as ever. Thus, the billion-dollar question must be asked: As a boomerang CEO returns, could a Netflix buyout be in the works?. You’ve heard of Return of the Jedi, but what about “Return of the CEO”? An...
