BBC

Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm

Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
Advocate

Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
IndieWire

Bob Iger Said to Have Been Obsessed with Criticizing Chapek’s Tenure: ‘He’s Killing the Soul of the Company’

On Sunday, The Walt Disney Company stunned the entertainment industry with the announcement that Bob Iger had returned as CEO. The news meant that his successor/predecessor, Bob Chapek, was removed from his post at the company, a little over two years after he started the job. Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that tensions between the two have existed almost since the transition in power began. According to the report, Iger has spent the past two years criticizing Chapek’s decisions as CEO. Although Iger left the company officially last year after his term as executive chairman ended,...
TheStreet

Bob Iger Returns to Disney With a Hefty Pay Package

As the largest entertainment company in the world, the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report comes with the accompanying high executive salaries or, in the case of outgoing ones, exit payments -- during the 15 years that he spent leading the company, chief executive Bob Iger reached a net worth of around $350 million.
disneytips.com

Bob Chapek to Reportedly Receive $23 Million in Exit Payments from Disney

Now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was ousted by the Walt Disney Company yesterday, November 20, 2022, with his predecessor Bob Iger returning to the top executive position effective immediately. Of course, a position like Disney CEO would come with quite the severance package, and the total amount Chapek can still...
BGR.com

Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek

Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
CNBC

Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall with employees on Monday

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT...
The Independent

Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist

The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Reuters

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
Daily Beast

ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn...
tipranks.com

Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists

With a struggling streaming segment and a C-suite shakeup, Disney’s as tumultuous as ever. Thus, the billion-dollar question must be asked: As a boomerang CEO returns, could a Netflix buyout be in the works?. You’ve heard of Return of the Jedi, but what about “Return of the CEO”? An...
