(Clarinda) -- Residents are calling on Page County officials to look into a county ordinance regulating carbon dioxide pipelines. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from two individuals expressing their continued opposition to the type of project -- particularly Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for the five-state project to cut through nearly 700 miles of Iowa, including roughly seven miles in Page County connecting up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County -- one of several ethanol plants signed on to the project. Jan Norris is a Montgomery County resident just north of the county line. Norris says she and her husband, James, oppose the pipeline mainly due to the possible long-term damage the lines could cause to the land and the company's pursuit of federal 45Q tax credits designated for carbon sequestration projects.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO