WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
kmaland.com
Residents urging Page County board to explore carbon pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Residents are calling on Page County officials to look into a county ordinance regulating carbon dioxide pipelines. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from two individuals expressing their continued opposition to the type of project -- particularly Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for the five-state project to cut through nearly 700 miles of Iowa, including roughly seven miles in Page County connecting up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County -- one of several ethanol plants signed on to the project. Jan Norris is a Montgomery County resident just north of the county line. Norris says she and her husband, James, oppose the pipeline mainly due to the possible long-term damage the lines could cause to the land and the company's pursuit of federal 45Q tax credits designated for carbon sequestration projects.
WQAD
2 Iowa counties increase testing for chronic wasting disease in deer
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is conducting additional testing for chronic wasting disease in Iowa's Fremont and Greene counties after deer in those counties tested positive for the disease last year, KCRG reports. This year, one animal from Wayne County has tested positive for CWD....
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore has more sewer woes
Circuit Rider Mary Calcagno with Missouri Rural Water Association attended the November 10 Skidmore City Council meeting. She reviewed the steps the city has taken on the sewer project which she doesn’t think is enough to keep the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from taking the next step to get the city’s sewer system in compliance. DNR will send an abatement letter which will lead to DNR setting up a schedule with milestones of when items must be completed, which Skidmore must meet.
Vendor For Iowa Wedding Accused of Burglarizing Their Home During Ceremony
When you're getting married, about the furthest thing from your mind is that one of the people you contracted with for the special day could be plotting to steal from you. Iowa authorities say that's exactly what this man did. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey B. Vanhouten...
kmaland.com
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service) 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will take place at a...
KCCI.com
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Cass County Supervisors receive report from West Central Community Action
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday received a report from Wendy Mueller, Executive Director of West Central Community Action. Mueller said in Fiscal Year 22 they served 550 households, consisting of almost 1,200 individuals in Cass County, an increase of 60 households over last year. Services...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, was arrested November 20th for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance. Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of...
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation
(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
Atlantic Rotary Auction Net Proceeds Released
(Atlantic) The 39th Annual Atlantic Rotary Auction raised $35,395.00 on Saturday. The auction results were presented to members at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Board Secretary Dolly Bergmann says all the money goes back into the community. The proceeds from this year’s raffle netted over $2,000.00. The proceeds go to...
kmaland.com
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
WOWT
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies, another injured, in three-vehicle crash on Highway 148
A northwest Missouri man died and another resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County one-half mile south of Hopkins. All vehicles were northbound on Highway 148 when two trailing vehicles slowed for a farm implement. A Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a car.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports one arrest and two incidents. James Chandler Sash, 58, was arrested Friday on a Union County Warrant for Indecent Exposure. Sash was taken to the Union County Jail where he was later released on $1,000 cash or surety bond. On Thursday, Michael John Sabatke,...
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
