AFC East, Wild Card standings through Week 11

The New York Jets had a chance to take over first place in the AFC East with a win over the New England Patriots in Week 11. In a matter of seconds at the end of the game, Marcus Jones of the Patriots sent the Jets crashing back down to earth and to last place in the division in one fell swoop.

The good news is the Jets are still only one game back in the division race and have wins over the two teams tied at 7-3. However, they now have been swept by the Patriots which will be a hurdle in the division and wild-card race, which we’ll get to in a minute.

AFC East Standings through Week 11

Miami Dolphins 7-3

Buffalo Bills 7-3

New England Patriots 6-4

New York Jets 6-4

As far as the wild card goes, the Jets have now fallen out of the top seven for the time being as a result of the Bengals’ victory over the Steelers Sunday.

The Bills and Patriots now hold the first two wild cards, as the Patriots win the three-way tie with the Bengals and Jets for the No. 6 seed (divisional ties are broken first, knocking the Jets down). Then, thanks to their Week 3 win, the Bengals beat out the Jets for the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

AFC Wild Card standings through Week 11

5. Buffalo Bills 7-3 (5-2 conference)

6. New England Patriots 6-4 (5-2)

7. Cincinnati Bengals 6-4 (3-3)

8. New York Jets 6-4 (5-4)

9. Los Angeles Chargers 5-5 (4-3)

10. Indianapolis Colts 4-6-1 (4-4-1)

The Jets’ next two games and three of their next four are outside the AFC (vs. Bears, at Vikings, vs. Lions). Their second meeting with the Bills is sandwiched in there before finishing with a stretch of home against the Jaguars, at the Seahawks and at the Dolphins.

What was once looking like a smooth stretch has turned into anything but. The Bears may not be all that great, but Justin Fields has been playing fantastically of late. The Vikings just got demolished by the Cowboys but still sit at 8-2. Even the Lions have won three straight, including knocking off a 7-win Giants team on the road on Sunday.

Ten wins could still get the Jets in the playoffs, but the road to get there got a bit rockier after Sunday.