Louisiana State

Arelle
3d ago

Brainwashing School. Shouldn't there be a school that teaches apposing values? That's what Republicans say they want, right? Their words not mine.

NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
ksgf.com

Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Depose Dr. Fauci Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech. “Tomorrow, along with my colleague from Louisiana, my Office and I...
KTBS

Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money

The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
Lake Charles American Press

Donelon: Claims of insurance crisis in Louisiana true

Since the double-punch of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, 11 residential property insurance companies doing business in Louisiana have been declared financially insolvent and 12 can longer conduct business in the state. Combined, the 11 insolvent insurers held 184,000 policies. To cover the outstanding claims of the insolvent insurers,...
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
brproud.com

What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For

Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
fox8live.com

Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”
KTBS

Texas Governor volunteers with Meals on Wheels

AUSTIN, TX _ Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte. “The Meals...
KTBS

Louisiana rakes in $26.4M in taxes from legal sports betting

Louisiana’s first full year of legal sports betting resulted in more than $1.8 billion in wagers, generating over $26.4 million in taxes for the state. Louisiana sports betting in October hit a monthly record of $255.5 million, with $219 million coming from mobile bets and $36.4 million from retail sites. The wagers produced net proceeds of $4.2 million for retail and nearly $26 million for mobile, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
