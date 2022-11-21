Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
theadvocate.com
Should doctors be able to recommend marijuana remotely? Board vote exposes rift with lawmakers
One of the drivers of the explosive growth in Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry has been online platforms where patients can get a prescription for the drug remotely through a telemedicine visit with a doctor. But since COVID emergency rules ended this spring, the state board that governs doctors has...
ksgf.com
Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Depose Dr. Fauci Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech. “Tomorrow, along with my colleague from Louisiana, my Office and I...
KTBS
Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money
The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
Lake Charles American Press
Donelon: Claims of insurance crisis in Louisiana true
Since the double-punch of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, 11 residential property insurance companies doing business in Louisiana have been declared financially insolvent and 12 can longer conduct business in the state. Combined, the 11 insolvent insurers held 184,000 policies. To cover the outstanding claims of the insolvent insurers,...
WDSU
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessers announces date he plans to make decision on governor's race
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's lieutenant governor has set a date for when he will decide whether or not he will run for governor. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced on Monday that he would make a decision on the race on Jan. 10, his birthday. Nungesser is one of...
theadvocate.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
brproud.com
What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on...
postsouth.com
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs through mid-2023, but there's a catch
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs by June, but it won't be enough to recoup those lost since the COVID pandemic began in early 2020, a new LSU study says. The forecast is included in the "2023 Gulf Coast Energy Outlook," released last week by the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For
Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
fox8live.com
Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
KTBS
Texas Governor volunteers with Meals on Wheels
AUSTIN, TX _ Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte. “The Meals...
NOLA.com
He wrongly got a life sentence under Louisiana’s repeat offender law. Now he'll walk free.
A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender law for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the state's Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges. East Baton Rouge...
KTBS
Louisiana rakes in $26.4M in taxes from legal sports betting
Louisiana’s first full year of legal sports betting resulted in more than $1.8 billion in wagers, generating over $26.4 million in taxes for the state. Louisiana sports betting in October hit a monthly record of $255.5 million, with $219 million coming from mobile bets and $36.4 million from retail sites. The wagers produced net proceeds of $4.2 million for retail and nearly $26 million for mobile, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
