Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver
MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
16-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Sonora (Sonora, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday in Sonora. Officials confirmed that a 16-year-old died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred south of Chicken Ranch Road.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash
BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
Bodycam video shows Fairfield police officer shoot fleeing man who pulled weapon
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police have released bodycam footage showing the moment officers chased a man and fired multiple shots.The original call to 911 came from a woman nearby, alerting police that a man, who she described as homeless, was about to set up a campsite. When police arrived, they recognized that it was 43-year-old Robert Wilson.From the beginning, the suspect refused to cooperate."Do not go in that car," officers are heard telling Wilson.Wilson disobeys, slamming the car door behind him and talking with the officers through the window. "You have a warrant for your arrest," officers told Wilson. "No, I...
1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin
DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.
Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store
BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
Police: Man dies, woman injured in domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic incident in Fairfield, police said Wednesday night.According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment along East Tabor Avenue.The man and the woman were both located at the scene with stab wounds. The man died at the scene, police said.At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was involved, but police did confirm the incident was domestic violence-related.No further details were released.
