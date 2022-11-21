DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament. Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday. It was the earliest exit by a host nation in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Qatar’s fate was sealed after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A match. Qatar still has one more match to play against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

27 MINUTES AGO