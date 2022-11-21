Read full article on original website
Related
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament. Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday. It was the earliest exit by a host nation in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Qatar’s fate was sealed after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A match. Qatar still has one more match to play against the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive before Qatar’s hopes are ended
Another embarrassing display from Qatar ended in defeat and in due course elimination from the World Cup but at least fans of the host nation inside a half-full Al Thumama Stadium had some consolation: they got to see their side score. Senegal were themselves far from impressive but still had...
bitcoinist.com
Fast Payout Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino
This “best fast payout casino” list breaks down issues you might have had finding a fast payout casino. It suggests five options known for great games and fair treatment of players. We describe the features of each of these casinos and advise you on how payout works. Please note that this changes depending on how you deposited money and what medium you want your payout.
bitcoinist.com
Black Friday Magic Event for $100 000 at BetFury
It isn’t a solar eclipse, It’s the dark magic of Black Friday! The time has come for royal Bonuses, fantastic discounts and super favorable offers on BetFury Crypto Casino. Go to the dark side and share the $100 000 prize pool! Make this Friday the most profitable ever!
bitcoinist.com
Join the LBank & Crypto Friends Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov 15, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, is hosting an afterparty alongside Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. This will be LBank’s second event in Miami since earlier this year at Bitcoin Miami 2022. LBank is proud to be in Miami during the largest Web3 conference in the world and believes that at challenging times a conference like this is crucial for the industry.
Comments / 0