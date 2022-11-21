ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.

The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
South Korea Revamps Crypto Regulations To Prevent FTX and Terra Repeat

South Korean politician of the People Power Party, Yoon Chang-hyun, proposed amendments to the digital asset safe transaction bill as he believes the existing bill does not guarantee user protection given the recent FTX collapse. Yoon Change-hyun proffered the revision in the bill to the National Assembly Political Affairs Committee on Nov. 22 while conducting a 1st subcommittee to review legislation prepared by lawmakers.
Why These 3 Tokens Are Perfect Picks For New Crypto Users: Solana, Dogeliens, and Axie Infinity

Cryptocurrency is a market that can seem daunting for those outside of it. What is Solana (SOL)? How does an NFT work? How is this supposed to be the future of the Internet?. Therefore, finding simple and beginner-friendly projects is essential for those looking to dip their toes into the world of crypto: projects that are not interwoven with industry technical talk or an undetermined goal.
7 Emerging Crypto Coins that Will Explode Next Year

Some investors in the market were expecting 2022 to be a good year for crypto – at least before the debacle that was the Terra ecosystem crash and the even bigger collapse of FTX happened. Bitcoin has hit a two-year low and you can’t blame investors for being pessimistic in the short term.
Add Shiba Inu (SHIB), VeChain (VET), And The Hideaways (HDWY) To Your Wallet

In the crypto market, strong utility tokens are the best addition that can bring profit to your wallet. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and VeChain Thor (VET) don’t get much attention yet frequently reap the biggest rewards. We’ll cover these crypto tokens today, and you can then decide if they’re worthwhile...
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels

Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline recently as the difficulty is currently at all-time high levels. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Almost 7% From The Recent High. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power currently connected to the...
Changpeng Zhao is Bullish on Crypto’s Future – what does this mean for Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin?

In recent weeks the cryptocurrency world has been shaken to its core by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the nefarious revelations that followed. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of Binance, pulled out of an FTX rescue mission after realizing that it would be too complicated to try to salvage the company as allegations and complications flooded in.
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance

Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
Binance On Its Way To Becoming The Amazon Of Crypto According To This Report

The narrative around the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, is changing; the company is being accused of trying to create a monopoly by many users, and it is being compared to Amazon and other behemoths in the traditional financial sector. Is there any truth to these claims?. Per...
5 Best Tokens Under $1 with a Promising Future

Spending a fortune doesn’t guarantee returns from the crypto market. Undervalued penny cryptos can reward you better than high-cap cryptos, sometimes. Seasoned investors find diamonds in the rough and stock them up when the time is right. 5 Best Tokens Under $1 with High Growth Potential. Although the sluggish...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Prices Up 125%, Analysts Think Poorly Of Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is breaking all records with an over 185 percent increase in transaction fees collected and a network revenue increase of over 386.6 percent in just a single month. The number of unique Polygon (MATIC) addresses has increased as well to over 190 million. Polygon has signed partnerships with Meta and Nike, but there’s another project called Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), still in phase 2 of its pre-sale that is set to surge over 6000% to $0.24 per token according to analysts.
Busan To Reconsider Plans For A Local Crypto Exchange Following FTX Crises

The FTX collapse may likely become the worst crypto meltdown in history. In just one week, the contagion has spread across the crypto industry and host communities. It is pretty sad to mention that some crypto-focused firms may pack up due to the crisis. Crypto analysts believe it would take a long while for the digital asset space to recover from the blow.
Polkadot (DOT) Investors Are Buying into the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale

The bearish market movement in recent months has led many investors to seek fresh opportunities for profit, as many of these individual portfolios have suffered drops in value. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale has been noted as attracting investors from Polkadot (DOT) because they share a similar vision: to make cross-chain communication possible. However, unlike the slow-moving Polkadot (DOT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is forecasted for 6000% gains, which has further attracted investors from across the market.
Chainlink (LINK), Cronos (CRO), Or Flasko (FLSK) – Where To Put Your Money In 2023?

People began panic dumping when the Binance plan to buy FTX fell through, which caused the price of cryptocurrencies to fall. Even well-known currencies like Cronos (CRO) and Chainlink (LINK) were victims. Although these currencies got off to a good start, crypto specialists foresee trouble. These recent weeks have seen news stories about a new project dubbed Flasko due to these occasions.
DAOs Represent Safety For DeFi Users, & Polkadot Leads By Example

Few will deny that 2022 has been a bloodbath for the crypto industry, and it has only gotten worse with the events of November. It was this month that FTX – widely regarded as one of the biggest and most trustworthy crypto exchanges in the world – suddenly shut up shop when faced with a sudden liquidity crisis.

