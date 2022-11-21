Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Add Shiba Inu (SHIB), VeChain (VET), And The Hideaways (HDWY) To Your Wallet
In the crypto market, strong utility tokens are the best addition that can bring profit to your wallet. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and VeChain Thor (VET) don’t get much attention yet frequently reap the biggest rewards. We’ll cover these crypto tokens today, and you can then decide if they’re worthwhile...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Ethereum (ETH) Face Turbulence As The Hideaways (HDWY) Announces 100% Bonus on Investment
It has been an eventful year full of cryptocurrency highs and lows. More and more crypto projects are failing. This issue was made worse by the reports that Binance had withdrawn from the agreement to buy the struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX and followed by FTX also stating that a chapter 11 bankruptcy was underway.
bitcoinist.com
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.
The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
bitcoinist.com
Litecoin Rockets Up 21% In Last 24 Hours, Flips Shiba Inu In Market Cap
Litecoin has rallied up by more than 21% in the last 24 hours, and has overtaken Shiba Inu in terms of the market cap. Litecoin Continues Its Recent Strength, Observes Sharp Uptrend. This past month has been very bad for much of the crypto market, as even giants like Bitcoin...
bitcoinist.com
Why These 3 Tokens Are Perfect Picks For New Crypto Users: Solana, Dogeliens, and Axie Infinity
Cryptocurrency is a market that can seem daunting for those outside of it. What is Solana (SOL)? How does an NFT work? How is this supposed to be the future of the Internet?. Therefore, finding simple and beginner-friendly projects is essential for those looking to dip their toes into the world of crypto: projects that are not interwoven with industry technical talk or an undetermined goal.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline recently as the difficulty is currently at all-time high levels. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Almost 7% From The Recent High. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power currently connected to the...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Invite From WEF To Talk About Metaverse – A SHIB Price Boost In The Offing?
The Shiba Inu community is currently in the midst of an online voting that will determine if the project will accept the invitation of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be its partner in working for a Global Metaverse Policy. At the time of this writing, more than 18,000 votes...
bitcoinist.com
7 Emerging Crypto Coins that Will Explode Next Year
Some investors in the market were expecting 2022 to be a good year for crypto – at least before the debacle that was the Terra ecosystem crash and the even bigger collapse of FTX happened. Bitcoin has hit a two-year low and you can’t blame investors for being pessimistic in the short term.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network is one of 2022’s Top Cryptos alongside BNB and Ethereum. Learn why
Financial losses are demoralizing the trading environment in 2022. When even the most reputable cryptocurrencies suffer in this bear market, what constitutes a wise investment? Despite these challenges, several new and resourceful projects, like Oryen, are developing with the sustainability to withstand such market contraction, up there with the likes of Ethereum and BNB. See why this innovative new initiative could be your greatest investment in 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Changpeng Zhao is Bullish on Crypto’s Future – what does this mean for Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin?
In recent weeks the cryptocurrency world has been shaken to its core by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the nefarious revelations that followed. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of Binance, pulled out of an FTX rescue mission after realizing that it would be too complicated to try to salvage the company as allegations and complications flooded in.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance
Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
bitcoinist.com
Binance On Its Way To Becoming The Amazon Of Crypto According To This Report
The narrative around the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, is changing; the company is being accused of trying to create a monopoly by many users, and it is being compared to Amazon and other behemoths in the traditional financial sector. Is there any truth to these claims?. Per...
bitcoinist.com
CZ Sees Crypto Set Back a Few Years, Musk Says BTC Will Make It: Opinions from 5 Crypto Experts and 3 Presales Running Fast
Does the crypto market have what it takes to survive the crash triggered by FTX bankruptcy? This is what top industry experts (and Elon Musk) think. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao points out that the FTX fall has shaken consumer confidence. “I think basically we’ve been set back...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin And Big Eyes Coin To Dominate Despite The Market Crash
In recent crypto news, the market is suffering and has crashed yet again. With Bitcoin at an approximate value of $17,000 at the time of writing, this is an indicator of the current market circumstances. Whilst some cryptocurrencies are down, it seems as if Dogecoin (DOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be two cryptocurrencies to dominate the crypto space.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Tokens Under $1 with a Promising Future
Spending a fortune doesn’t guarantee returns from the crypto market. Undervalued penny cryptos can reward you better than high-cap cryptos, sometimes. Seasoned investors find diamonds in the rough and stock them up when the time is right. 5 Best Tokens Under $1 with High Growth Potential. Although the sluggish...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Posts Insane 150% Gains During Presale, Pressure Polygon and dash2trade Investors to Join the ICO
Oryen Network is the next big thing to happen in the crypto space. In just a short period, it has managed to make 150% gains during its presale, and investors are rushing to join the ICO. Additionally, because of its novel features, ORY is a well-known staking platform among investors....
bitcoinist.com
Dash 2 Trade Presale Keeps Progressing Quickly: $6.5M Raised, But There is Still Time to Invest Early on it
In the wake of the FTX collapse, the Dash 2 Trade presale keeps gaining momentum as it crosses the $6.5 million milestone of funds raised. Investors are charging toward the presale as they believe that Dash 2 Trade might help make crypto a safer place for investors and traders by providing in-depth market analysis and insights.
bitcoinist.com
Decentraland (MANA) And The Sandbox (SAND) Face Stiff Competition In Flasko (FLSK)
When the world of cryptocurrencies crashed hard in 2022, investors who bought at the height of the bull run a year earlier lost money. This issue was made worse by the reports that Binance has withdrawn from the agreement to buy the struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Red charts appeared overnight...
bitcoinist.com
South Korea Revamps Crypto Regulations To Prevent FTX and Terra Repeat
South Korean politician of the People Power Party, Yoon Chang-hyun, proposed amendments to the digital asset safe transaction bill as he believes the existing bill does not guarantee user protection given the recent FTX collapse. Yoon Change-hyun proffered the revision in the bill to the National Assembly Political Affairs Committee on Nov. 22 while conducting a 1st subcommittee to review legislation prepared by lawmakers.
bitcoinist.com
Chainlink (LINK), Cronos (CRO), Or Flasko (FLSK) – Where To Put Your Money In 2023?
People began panic dumping when the Binance plan to buy FTX fell through, which caused the price of cryptocurrencies to fall. Even well-known currencies like Cronos (CRO) and Chainlink (LINK) were victims. Although these currencies got off to a good start, crypto specialists foresee trouble. These recent weeks have seen news stories about a new project dubbed Flasko due to these occasions.
Comments / 0