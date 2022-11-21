ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
craftbeeraustin.com

Austin Beerworks Announces New Location

The taproom will be located at 10300 Springdale Rd., northeast of where highways 183 and 290 intersect. To dive right into what you want to know at the heart of this story – the current location of Austin Beerworks is not closing. It will remain open as a working brewery and taproom for years to come. TLDR: the new location will be situated in Northeast Austin on a huge plot of land with a competition-level disc golf course and you can be part of the new location development by joining their Beerworks for Life program.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s restaurant owners pay homage to horror heritage

Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland is now Hooper’s. The restaurant’s new owners are embracing its horror film credits with the name change. Fans of the 1974 cult classic “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” will recognize it as the main setting and home of Leatherface, the movie’s terrifying antagonist. Years later, the house was moved to Kingsland from Round Rock and, in 2012, became Grand Central Cafe.
KINGSLAND, TX
Eater

Where to Order Christmas Takeout From Austin Restaurants

The holiday season is upon us, and now it’s time to start planning ahead for those at-home meals and celebrations. Luckily, Austin restaurants are making it easier for those who choose to stay home for the holiday season by offering plenty of takeout meals and dishes. To help, here’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

Camp Lucy to host second Christmas Chili Cook-Off

, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Eater

Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Austin

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian tradition for Christmas Eve, which is also known as La Vigilia in the Southern Italy region. The seven-course meal, typically eaten on Christmas Eve, features fish and seafood-filled dishes such as stews, soups, and pastas. And luckily, for Austin, two local restaurants are offering their versions of the holiday seafood feast this year.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails

Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Eater

Popular Texas Brewery Is Opening a Second Taproom in Northeast Austin

A big name in the Austin brewery scene, Austin Beerworks, is opening a second taproom in northeast Austin. The new location of Austin Beerworks will open at 10300 Springdale Road in spring 2023. This location of Austin Beerworks will serve favorites from the brewery like Pearl Snap and Fire Eagle,...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!

If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX

