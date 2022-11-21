Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
craftbeeraustin.com
Austin Beerworks Announces New Location
The taproom will be located at 10300 Springdale Rd., northeast of where highways 183 and 290 intersect. To dive right into what you want to know at the heart of this story – the current location of Austin Beerworks is not closing. It will remain open as a working brewery and taproom for years to come. TLDR: the new location will be situated in Northeast Austin on a huge plot of land with a competition-level disc golf course and you can be part of the new location development by joining their Beerworks for Life program.
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
Eater
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations
Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Hooper’s restaurant owners pay homage to horror heritage
Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland is now Hooper’s. The restaurant’s new owners are embracing its horror film credits with the name change. Fans of the 1974 cult classic “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” will recognize it as the main setting and home of Leatherface, the movie’s terrifying antagonist. Years later, the house was moved to Kingsland from Round Rock and, in 2012, became Grand Central Cafe.
Eater
Where to Order Christmas Takeout From Austin Restaurants
The holiday season is upon us, and now it’s time to start planning ahead for those at-home meals and celebrations. Luckily, Austin restaurants are making it easier for those who choose to stay home for the holiday season by offering plenty of takeout meals and dishes. To help, here’s...
Camp Lucy to host second Christmas Chili Cook-Off
, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...
Eater
Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Austin
The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian tradition for Christmas Eve, which is also known as La Vigilia in the Southern Italy region. The seven-course meal, typically eaten on Christmas Eve, features fish and seafood-filled dishes such as stews, soups, and pastas. And luckily, for Austin, two local restaurants are offering their versions of the holiday seafood feast this year.
Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse to Open Central Austin Location
"If you're craving some Texas craft beers or Texas wines we've got you covered with our 100% Texan menu serving over 50 options on tap.”
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
KVUE
Boomtown: The Austin skyline transformation over the years
The Downtown Austin skyline has grown a lot over the past few decades. But it was once a collection of dusty roads. This is how we got where we are today.
Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails
Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
Eater
Popular Texas Brewery Is Opening a Second Taproom in Northeast Austin
A big name in the Austin brewery scene, Austin Beerworks, is opening a second taproom in northeast Austin. The new location of Austin Beerworks will open at 10300 Springdale Road in spring 2023. This location of Austin Beerworks will serve favorites from the brewery like Pearl Snap and Fire Eagle,...
These Texas restaurants ranked on Esquire’s report of best new restaurants in America for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to good food, even some of the best, Texas is no stranger to being a part of the conversation with the likes of California, New York and beyond. Barbecue, Tex-Mex, and almost any cuisine from around the world can be found in the...
austinot.com
Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!
If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location
“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Family-style Roast Chicken Restaurant to Open in Bee Cave
"Really, the whole mission behind Chicknic is helping busy families and locals to have a nourishing meal together.”
myfoxzone.com
Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl that loves music and needs a Forever Family
AUSTIN, Texas — Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl with a big dream. She wants to be able to perform someday for anyone who will listen. "I want to be a musician and play really anywhere, it doesn't have to be anything famous, I just want to be able to play," said Amberlyn.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
Comments / 0