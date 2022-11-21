Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Brian Eno remixes Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective’s “Peradam”
Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective have produced a startling amount of collaborative work in the past few years, dropping an album trilogy based on the world travels that inspired the work of three icons of French poetry. Early 2019’s The Peyote Dance focused on Antonin Artaud’s hallucinatory journey through the Sierra Tarahumara in Mexico; Mummer Love, released later the same year, centered Arthur Rimbaud’s travels in Ethiopia’s Abyssinian valley; and 2020’s Peradam recounted René Daumal’s trip through the Himalayas. All three projects were recorded on location.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
The FADER
Song You Need: The push and pull of Fousheé’s “Bored”
On new album softCORE, Fousheé welds punk and R&B sounds together in a DIY fashion that can leave you feeling a little whiplash. The project's lack of cohesion isn't a weakness, per se, it's more of an underlining of just how strong the spikier front half is. The New Jersey artist previewed the album with "i'm fine," a song with a screamo chorus so intense it would be impossible to miss that she is raging on the inside. Similarly, Lil Uzi Vert collaboration "spend the money" taps into a wealth of viral sounds (frantic drum breaks, pop-punk melodies) to create something endlessly repeatable. softCORE is worth digging into further for songs like "die" and "bored," a highlight of the 12 brief tracks offered up.
The FADER
Don Toliver heads to the disco in the “Do It Right” video
Melodic Houston rapper Don Toliver returned last week with his new single “Do It Right,” his first solo single since his 2021 project Life Of A Don. With a lively undercurrent of house and chopped-up R&B vocals providing the lead melody, the song is a sneakily addictive one, and today Toliver delivers the new track’s visuals.
‘Megalomaniac’ Keeps on Scaring the Viewers as it Sells to North America, France, Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)
Karim Ouelhaj’s Fantasia winner “Megalomaniac” has been selling widely, now adding North America (Dark Star Pictures), France (Factoris Films) and Scandinavia (Njuta Films) to its growing slate. Media Move manages sales for the world, with XYZ in charge of North America. “The feedback from the festivals has been enthusiastic and we noticed a real ‘craze’ [for the film] from female spectators. I find it especially touching,” Ouelhaj tells Variety, noting its viewers praise his fourth feature for “leaving its mark.” “[They say] you keep thinking about it for days, it sticks to your skin and your brain. I’m happy to hear it’s not forgettable. The only ones who are...
The FADER
Babyface Ray announces new album MOB
Babyface Ray has announced a new album called MOB, due out December 2 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE. The record will follow January’s FACE — which won the veteran Detroit emcee a spot in this year’s XXL freshman class — as Ray’s second album of the year. It will include the previously released singles “Nice Guy” (shared in October) and “Spend It,” the latter track arriving last week and featuring Blxst and Nija.
Comments / 0