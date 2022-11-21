On new album softCORE, Fousheé welds punk and R&B sounds together in a DIY fashion that can leave you feeling a little whiplash. The project's lack of cohesion isn't a weakness, per se, it's more of an underlining of just how strong the spikier front half is. The New Jersey artist previewed the album with "i'm fine," a song with a screamo chorus so intense it would be impossible to miss that she is raging on the inside. Similarly, Lil Uzi Vert collaboration "spend the money" taps into a wealth of viral sounds (frantic drum breaks, pop-punk melodies) to create something endlessly repeatable. softCORE is worth digging into further for songs like "die" and "bored," a highlight of the 12 brief tracks offered up.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO