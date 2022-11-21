ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career

OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle

Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
TALLASSEE, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
11Alive

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy