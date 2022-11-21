Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Former Auburn wide receiver trolls former Alabama player on Twitter
Darius Slayton begins Alabama hate week with a bang.
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Auburn football coaching hot board: Is it Lane Kiffin or bust?
All eyes are on Lane Kiffin this week.
Cadillac Williams explains in detail how he'll enjoy Thanksgiving: 'Lord knows I value the food'
Cadillac Williams is in the midst of a busy week preparing for the Iron Bowl, but that won’t get in the way of the interim coach at Auburn enjoying Thanksgiving. He explained what that means in a detailed response about how he views the holiday. “I’m going to eat...
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
