Auburn equestrian honored for collaboration at 2022 Faculty Awards
AUBURN, Ala. – Accustomed to winning SEC championships and national championships for skill in competition, Auburn equestrian earned recognition for collaboration Nov. 17 at Auburn University's 16th annual Faculty Awards ceremony. Auburn equestrian shared the President's Outstanding Collaborative Units Award with Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine Equine Sports...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program
An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Rick Gehr
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A member of the team that notched a top-20 finish at...
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn at Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – It's the Iron Bowl. Robby Ashford grew up wanting to play in it. Carnell Williams played in it and created a memory that has become part of the lore. Will Friend played it in it for one side and is now coaching it for the other.
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
auburntigers.com
Auburn signees dazzle at Rolex Tournament of Champions
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Auburn men's golf signees Jackson Koivun and Cayden Pope pieced together an eye-catching week at one of junior golf's most prestigious events, the Rolex Tournament of Champions, at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. Koivun captured the tournament's crown, shooting 275 (-13) to join...
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]
Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga relieves Rob Carter of duties after two years as head football coach
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City School (SCS) system announced Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, that head football coach Rob Carter will not be retained for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The decision was announced in a press release from the SCS system. “The administration and the athletic department made this...
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament
The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball ends regular season with critical series versus Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball returns to the Plains with two vital matchups against Arkansas on deck. The Weekend series begins on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. CT, while Saturday's match is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Admission to Neville Arena is always free. QUICK HITS. Freshman middle...
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange Leaders Dedicate Memorial Fountain to Late Councilman LeGree McCamey
The City of LaGrange held a dedication ceremony Tuesday, November 22nd for the newly constructed memorial fountain. City leaders dedicated the fountain for the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year in January. The fountain displays a plaque dedication in memory of McCamey. McCamey was...
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
