WTIP
Forget the Y-bone, pickle northern pike this winter
Few things warm the soul of an ice angler more than seeing a tip-up flag rise toward the sky. During the early stages of winter, including soon after the ice becomes safe for travel, many anglers in the WTIP listening area target walleye and northern pike. A tip-up, which is a device that allows anglers to suspend bait while not having to hold a rod or reel, is a popular means of catching pike through the ice. When a fish hits the suspended bait, a flag indicator stands up as the mechanized reel is turned while the fish pulls line from the spool.
WTIP
WTIP Visits with Oshki Ogimaag Kindergarten and First Grade Students
“I’m thankful for snow!” There was fresh snow on the ground when WTIP visited the Kindergarten and First Grade students at Oshki Ogimaag Charter School in Grand Portage. We asked them their favorite thing about winter and what they felt thankful for that day. Miigwech for listening!
WTIP
Cook County aims to increase enforcement of vacation rental ordinance
Doubling the permit costs to operate a vacation rental in places like Lutsen, Tofte, and the Gunflint Trail, as well as greater oversight of these units, will give Cook County a more defined sense of direction on the role short-term rentals have in the community rolling into 2023, according to local officials.
