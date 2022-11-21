Few things warm the soul of an ice angler more than seeing a tip-up flag rise toward the sky. During the early stages of winter, including soon after the ice becomes safe for travel, many anglers in the WTIP listening area target walleye and northern pike. A tip-up, which is a device that allows anglers to suspend bait while not having to hold a rod or reel, is a popular means of catching pike through the ice. When a fish hits the suspended bait, a flag indicator stands up as the mechanized reel is turned while the fish pulls line from the spool.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO