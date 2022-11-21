Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed
With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
pocketnow.com
iPhone 14 Plus: one month later - Apple's Bigger Picture? (video)
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. This is the iPhone 14 Plus, what Apple calls the Bigger version of the 14, and what I'm gonna call the iPhone that's made me the most torn when it comes to picking a daily driver.
Digital Trends
Apple’s making a big change to the iPhone 14 Pro’s controversial always-on display
The iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display shouldn’t always have to stay on. Thankfully, the latest iOS 16.2 beta test is allowing users to hide their wallpapers and notifications from the controversial feature. According to a report from 9to5Mac, iOS 16.2 beta 3 is giving iPhone 14 Pro users...
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Mic
Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss
While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro for the iPhone 15 Pro — here's why
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro — here's why I’m waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
Comments / 0