ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed

With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.
9to5Mac

iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies

It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
pocketnow.com

iPhone 14 Plus: one month later - Apple's Bigger Picture? (video)

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. This is the iPhone 14 Plus, what Apple calls the Bigger version of the 14, and what I'm gonna call the iPhone that's made me the most torn when it comes to picking a daily driver.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
Business Insider

How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Digital Trends

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
CNET

How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone

You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.

Comments / 0

Community Policy